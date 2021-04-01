Crystal Palace leading chase for Championship star

Crystal Palace are leading the race to sign Bristol City winger Antoine Semenyo, as reported by TEAMtalk.

What is the latest transfer news involving Semenyo?

Semenyo has previously been on Chelsea and Manchester United's radar, and is currently being followed by a host of Premier League clubs including Newcastle, Southampton and West Ham.

However, Palace are believed to be the favourites to sign the 21-year-old at this stage.

How much is Semenyo worth and when does his contract expire?

Bristol City rejected a bid of £1m from Chelsea back in 2019, as they were seeking a fee of £2m. Given Semenyo's progress since then, they are likely to demand a far greater sum of money to allow him to leave Ashton Gate now.

Semenyo has two years left on his contract at City.

What are Semenyo's stats this season?

The attacker has featured in all but one of City's league games this term.

As per WhoScored, he has registered six goal contributions in these matches, including four assists. Only Andros Townsend can match this total of assists for Roy Hodgson's men.

Semenyo's dribbling skills have been on show for all to see. He has successfully completed 43 dribbles in the league - a number only bettered by Eberechi Eze (51) for the Eagles.

What has Phil Parkinson said about Semenyo?

During his spell on loan at Sunderland last season, Semenyo impressed Black Cats manager Phil Parkinson.

As quoted by Chronicle Live, Parkinson admitted that he had been pleased by Semenyo's ability to adapt to his new team.

He said: "What I like about Ant is that he has picked up the things we have worked with him on out there on the training pitch.

"He's picked up what he needs to do to play in that system.

"We do our homework on people's character, football intelligence, etc, but you never quite know until you work with them day-to-day.

"And Ant has been great to work with, he is making the runs we want him to make and getting into the areas where he can be dangerous."

Can Semenyo follow in Eze's footsteps?

Last summer, Palace lured Eze over to Selhurst Park from QPR. The youngster had lit up the Championship in 2019/20, amassing 22 goal contributions.

Many were intrigued to see if he could cut it at the top level. Over time, he has proven that he can, scoring in wins over Leeds, Sheffield United and Wolves this year.

Semenyo hasn't run amok in the Championship in quite the same way, but there is some overlap in their skillsets - particularly a penchant for dribbling - and the positions they play.

And if the Bristol City attacker moves to South London, the same question will be asked of him - can he do it in the Premier League?

Hodgson was initially cautious with Eze, starting the forward in just two of the opening seven league matches this season. Gradually, Eze has become a regular starter and has been in Hodgson's XI for the last 12 games in a row.

Semenyo may have to bide his time as well, but will hope that he can follow in Eze's footsteps and establish himself in the top-flight in the future.

