Sheffield Wednesday news: Darren Moore issues transfer update ahead of Watford clash

Sheffield Wednesday will be aiming to make the ideal start to what is a hectic month for the clubs in the Championship as they head to Vicarage Road tomorrow to face Watford.

Currently 23rd in the second-tier standings, the Owls know that they simply have to pick up points on a regular basis if they are to achieve a miraculous escape in May.

Although Wednesday head into their clash with Watford brimming with confidence following their recent victory over Barnsley, manager Darren Moore will be under no illusions about just how tough Friday's clash will be against Xisco Munoz's side.

Since suffering a 1-0 defeat at the hands of AFC Bournemouth in February, the Hornets have won five league games in a row which has allowed them to move into the automatic promotion places in the second-tier.

Whilst Moore will be focusing primarily on keeping his side in the Championship over the coming weeks, he has offered an update on the club's transfer interest in Ravel Morrison.

Making reference to the free-agent, the Owls boss admitted that the door is still open for a potential move this summer despite opting not to draft in the midfielder for the remainder of the current campaign after given him a chance to train with the first-team squad.

Speaking to YorkshireLive about Morrison, Moore said: "Ravel is excellent and did so well when he came in.

"I just felt at the time, that we needed people to hit the ground running.

"It would have taken him a few weeks to get up to speed.

"That was the only thing really.

"The door's not closed on him.

"For the future, we'll keep in touch with him."

Morrison, who has been without a team since being released by Dutch side Ado Den Haag in January, has previously played in the Championship for the likes of Middlesbrough and Queens Park Rangers.

1 of 20 Where was Cristiano Ronaldo born? Lisbon Porto Madeira Braga

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Wednesday are set to play seven games in the space of 22 days this month, Moore's decision not to hand a short-term deal to Morrison could turn out to be a wise move.

Giving that the midfielder's most recent competitive appearance was way back in December, he may have struggled to adapt to the speed of the Championship in such a short period of time.

Unquestionably talented, Morrison has proved in the past that he is capable of delivering the goods at this level as he has provided 14 direct goal contributions in 60 second-tier appearances.

With Moore refusing to rule out a move in the future, it will be intriguing to see whether he decides to take a risk on the former Manchester United man this summer if he leads the Owls to survival this season.

News Now - Sport News