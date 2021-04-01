Arsenal's Kieran Tierney gets Twitter talking after Scotland display

Fans have raved on social media about Kieran Tierney's Scotland performance against the Faroe Islands.

Scotland extended their unbeaten run in the World Cup qualifiers to three games on Wednesday evening, as they comfortably defeated the Faroe Islands 4-0.

Che Adams and Ryan Fraser converted while John McGinn grabbed a brace. However, it was Arsenal's Kieran Tierney who was the centre of attention.

How did Tierney perform vs Faroe Islands?

Despite playing on the left-hand side of a back three, the Gunners full-back excelled creatively while having Liverpool's Andy Robertson playing ahead of him.

During this fixture, he recorded an incredible three assists from a centre-back role which earned him a WhoScored rating of 8.9. In addition to this, Tierney had a 89% pass completion rate.

Following the game, fans were clearly impressed with the Scot's contribution at Hampden Park.

What did the fans say?

Tierney attracted plenty of plaudits during his display for Scotland on Wednesday evening, as an array of fans praised the former Celtic defender.

"Tierney is a final third machine. Very grateful to have him and a player who can maintain stability through the left flank for the foreseeable future, providing injuries don't come into play (touch wood). Consistent quality in his delivery, defensively strong and so reliable," one fan said.

Furthermore, one user described the 23-year-old as "class", while another labelled him as "brilliant".

Various accounts also opened up the conversation and compared Tierney to fellow Premier League and Scottish defender Robertson.

"I genuinely won't have anyone tell me Robertson's better than Tierney ever again," one Celtic fan tweeted.

"Tierney plays at centre half yet he does 10x more down the left flank than Robertson every game."

A tweet that received a substantial amount of engagement also highlighted Tierney's performances.

"Kieran Tierney got three assists tonight, what an unbelievable full-back he is man, personally I think he’s Arsenal and Scotland’s best player," the account tweeted.

Is Tierney better than Robertson?

Tierney's display at Hampden Park was simply breath-taking and it certainly demonstrated what the 19-cap international is capable of. However, when you compare their statistics from this season, Robertson comes out on top.

Although Tierney recorded three assists on Wednesday evening, the Scot has only managed to record three goal contributions during this Premier League season.

In comparison, Robertson has had a hand in six goals this year, according to WhoScored, following last term's return of 14.

1 of 15 Who is this former Arsenal player? Kyle Bartley Kieran Gibbs Lee Harper Conor Henderson

Furthermore, Robertson has also provided a higher WhoScored rating than his Scottish counterpart, with 6.82.

Tierney clearly has an abundance of potential at just 23-years-old, but he hasn't overtaken the Liverpool man just yet.

News Now - Sport News