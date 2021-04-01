Women’s World Cup 2023: A guide to each of the venues

The venues for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup have now been confirmed, with Australia and New Zealand sharing fixtures between them in what is set to be the biggest major women’s football tournament in history.

The competition is scheduled to take place from July through to August 2023. This version will also be expanded to 32 teams –– an increase from the 24 that competed in the 2019 edition.

Stadium Australia in Sydney will host the final, while New Zealand’s esteemed Eden Park will stage the event’s inaugural fixture.

Here’s a look at every stadium that is due to host a game:

Stadium Australia (Sydney)

Often referred to as the Olympic Stadium, this arena was built to host the 2000 Summer Olympics.

As the largest capacity ground in Australia that can be configured for football purposes, with a capacity of 82,500, the Sydney Football Stadium has hosted a number of exhibition matches for Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers.

In 2007, Sydney FC defeated Los Angeles Galaxy 5-3 in front of over 80,000 people.

Sydney Football Stadium (Sydney)

The Sydney Football Stadium is an under-construction football stadium in Moore Park, Sydney, that is scheduled to be open in mid-2022.

It is a replacement for the current Sydney Football Stadium and will host the Sydney Roosters, Sydney FC and the New South Wales Waratahs.

The expected capacity is around 42,500.

Lang Park (Brisbane)

Lang Park is situated in Brisbane, Queensland, and is normally used for rugby league, rugby union and football purposes.

The stadium’s major tenants are the Brisbane Broncos, Brisbane Roar and the Queensland Reds.

With a maximum capacity of 52,500, the ground has hosted both the 2008 and 2017 Rugby League World Cup finals.

Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (Melbourne)

The AAMI Stadium – as it is known for sponsorship purposes – was only built in 2010 and became Melbourne’s first rectangular stadium.

Holding over 30,000 people, the ground has been used by the likes of Melbourne Rebels for rugby union, Melbourne Storm for rugby league and Melbourne City in the A-League.

It was also one of five venues chosen to host games for the 2015 AFC Asian Cup.

Perth Oval (Perth)

Known as the Perth Rectangular Stadium for international football, the Perth Oval holds just over 20,000 occupants.

Previously home to the East Perth Football Club from 1910 until 2002, the ground was then redeveloped and now has two new tenants –– Perth Glory, a football team in the A-League, and Western Force, a rugby union team who previously played in Super Rugby.

Hindmarsh Stadium (Adelaide)

The Hindmarsh Stadium is home to Adelaide United, another Australian A-League team.

Though United regularly averages crowds of over 12,000, with a capacity of just 16,500, it is the smallest of all the Australian grounds chosen to host matches in 2023.

Eden Park (Auckland)

One of the world’s most famous grounds, Eden Park is situated in Auckland and is New Zealand’s biggest sports stadium.

It has hosted several sports over the years, predominantly rugby union, with the men’s national side unbeaten there since 1994.

The stadium will also be a site for the 2021 Women’s Cricket World Cup and the 2021 Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Wellington Stadium (Wellington)

The Wellington Regional Stadium is primarily used by the Hurricanes rugby union team, though it was initially built in 1999 to be a bigger venue for international cricket matches.

A maximum capacity of 34,500, it has regularly served as a location for concerts and is colloquially known as “The Cake Tin”.

Forsyth Barr Stadium (Dunedin)

Resembling a horticultural hothouse, the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin is known as ‘the Glasshouse.”

Opened in 2011 by former New Zealand Prime Minister John Key, the ground has since been home to the Highlanders rugby union team.

Holding just over 30,000, the ground also contested four games at the 2011 Rugby Union World Cup.

Waikato Stadium (Hamilton)

The Waikato Stadium officially holds just over 25,000 people, though the capacity can be extended by 5,000 by adding temporary seats.

Situated in Hamilton, it is home to two rugby union teams ––– the Chiefs and Waikato.

The ground also hosted matches at the inaugural FIFA Under-17’s Women’s World Cup in 2008

