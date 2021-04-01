The Winningest Fighters in UFC History

Whether you're new to fighting or a seasoned veteran, winning a UFC fight is the ultimate goal for every fighter on the roster.

Two former opponents - Donald Cerrone and Jim Miller - have alone combined for a total of 44 wins from 70 fights in UFC history.

No other fighter has won more fights than Cerrone (23) inside the Octagon, with decorated grappler Demian Maia currently a close second as it stands on 22 wins.

Only six fighters have ever won more than 20 fights, Cerrone, Maia, Miller, Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, and Michael Bisping.

St-Pierre's resume is widely considered to be one of the greatest ever as he won 13 fights on the trot and defended the belt nine times in total during a 13-year stint with the UFC.

On the other hand, Jones has racked up an incredible 11 title defenses - including his most recent win over Dominick Reyes - in a career also spanning over a decade.

Dustin Poirier enters the list at No.7 after defeating Conor McGregor in the second round of the UFC's first pay-per-view card of 2021, ahead of Rafael dos Anjos, Diego Sanchez and Andrei Arlovski, who are all tied on 19 wins apiece.

Here's the list of the top 10 fighters with the most wins in UFC history:

1. Donald Cerrone: 23 wins, 12 losses

2. Demian Maia: 22 wins, 10 losses

3. Jim Miller: 21 wins, 14 losses

4. Jon Jones: 20 wins, one loss, one no contest

5. Georges St-Pierre: 20 wins, two losses

6. Michael Bisping: 20 wins, nine losses

7. Dustin Poirier: 19 wins, 5 losses

8. Rafael dos Anjos: 19 wins, 11 defeats

9. Diego Sanchez: 19 wins, 13 defeats

10. Andrei Arlovski: 19 wins, 14 defeats

MMA veteran Arlovski keeps his place ahead of Frankie Edgar, Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira, who each have 18 wins to their name.

Oliveira, who currently holds the record for the most submissions in UFC history, has the chance to break into the top 10 when he faces Michael Chandler for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 262 in Houston.

There is every possibility that Do Bronx could quickly climb the leaderboard providing he can maintain his current winning streak if he can get past Chandler.

The 3rd-degree Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt has looked virtually unbeatable in his last few fights and is more than capable of cementing his place at the top of the rankings for the foreseeable future.

