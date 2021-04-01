Derby County news: Wayne Rooney reveals transfer update ahead of Luton showdown

Derby County will be aiming to get back on track in the Championship tomorrow when they host Luton Town at Pride Park.

Having failed to win any of their last seven league games, the Rams know that a continuation of this form may result in them dropping into the second-tier relegation zone if Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday continue to pick up points.

Set to face a Luton side who will be brimming with confidence after recently securing back-to-back league victories over Coventry City and Preston North End, Derby could be in for a tough afternoon if they are not at their very best.

Whilst Rooney's primary focus for the remainder of the campaign is to keep Derby in the Championship, he has taken the time to address speculation surrounding a potential summer move for Hatters forward James Collins.

As reported by The Telegraph earlier this week, the Rams were one of a number of clubs who were thought to be monitoring the Republic of Ireland international's situation at Kenilworth Road.

With his existing deal at Luton set to expire at the end of the season, Collins has yet to agree to fresh terms and thus will be available on a free transfer this summer.

Making reference to this particular rumour, Rooney has revealed that the club haven't been in contact with the forward.

Speaking to the Derby Telegraph ahead of Friday's fixture about the transfer speculation concerning Collins, the Rams boss said: "No, I know nothing of that."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Collins managed to produce an impressive total of 17 direct goal contributions in the Championship last season, he has been relatively inconsistent during the current campaign.

Since the turn of the year, the forward has only managed to find the back of the net on two occasions despite making 14 appearances for Luton.

Although it is clear that Derby need to add to their attacking options this summer due to the fact that they have scored just 27 goals in 38 games, Rooney ought to be putting his transfer plans on hold until the club's future in the Championship is resolved.

With a move for Collins looking unlikely, it will be intriguing to see whether the Rams go down the route of signing a forward who is experienced at this level or opting to take a punt on an individual who has impressed in the lower divisions of English football.

