Nottingham Forest news: Joe Worrall facing race to be fit for Cardiff clash

Nottingham Forest will be aiming to build upon their recent display against Brentford when they head to Wales tomorrow to face Cardiff City in the Championship.

The Reds picked up an unexpected point in their clash with the Bees last month who lost ground in their bid to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League as a result of this draw.

Whilst Forest are currently seven points clear of the relegation zone in the Championship, they know that a bad start to the Easter period could result in them being dragged into a relegation dogfight by Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday.

Having now gone six games without a victory, the Reds could be in for a tough afternoon at the Cardiff City Stadium on Friday if they fail to produce their very best as the Bluebirds will be brimming with confidence following their recent win over arch-rivals Swansea City.

Whereas the likes of Filip Krovinovic, Brice Samba and Cyrus Christie are all likely to feature for Forest against Cardiff, defender Joe Worrall is facing a race to be fit for the fixture.

Forced to watch on from the sidelines in recent weeks after sustaining a rib injury during the club's 1-0 defeat to Watford, the 24-year-old has only been able to make a limited return to training.

Speaking to the Nottingham Post about Worrall's chances of featuring in tomorrow's clash, Forest manager Chris Hughton said: "At this moment, he's been able to come out onto the training pitch but is a little bit limited in what he can do.

"We're still playing that one day to day.

"He hasn't been able to do most of the contact stuff which comes with the general day to day training.

"That's one we'll just continue to assess and make decisions on when and if any availability.

"He's not definitely out, but it's a decision because of the type of injury he's got."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Forest will be desperately hoping that Worrall will be available for selection on Friday due to the impressive levels of consistency that he has produced over the past two campaigns, they cannot afford to rush him into action as doing so could trigger another injury setback.

Therefore, the Reds currently find themselves in an unwelcome situation as they sweat over the defender's fitness heading into tomorrow's fixture.

During the 23 appearances that he has made this season, the defender has averaged a WhoScored match rating of 6.79 which is the fourth-highest total recorded by a Forest player in the second-tier.

Worrall has also managed to produce a club-high total of 0.9 blocks per game whilst he also ranks in the top-five at the City Ground when it comes to making clearances (4.3) in matches.

Providing that the defender is able to make his return to full fitness relatively quickly, he could end up playing a key role in Forest's push for Championship survival this month by helping his side keep clean-sheets in their upcoming fixtures.

