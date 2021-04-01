Tottenham transfers: Bayern want to sign Heung-min Son

Heung-min Son is the latest Tottenham Hotspur star to be linked with a move away. Indeed, according to Football Insider, Bayern Munich are interested in a move for the forward.

What is his current contract situation?

Back in December, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho revealed the South Korean wanted to stay at the club for the rest of his career but hinted the COVID-19 pandemic had impacted upon their ability to nail down a fresh agreement.

Currently out of contract in the summer of 2023, Bayern are reportedly prepared to wait until the summer of 2022 to make their move, when they hope the 28-year-old will be available at a cheaper price.

How has Son performed this season?

Outside of Harry Kane, Son has largely been Tottenham's best player this season.

Thirteen goals and nine assists in twenty-eight games has been an absolutely remarkable return and, according to FBREF data, he is one of Spurs' most effective shooters.

Indeed, only Gareth Bale has a higher goals-per-shot ratio than Son (0.26 to 0.25) and the former Bayer Leverkusen man has made the most carries into the penalty area of any Spurs player this season (25).

Has he been criticised this season?

Despite a stunning campaign on a personal basis, Son certainly hasn't been exempt from criticism this season.

Speaking to BBC Sport in February, Garth Crooks suggested he 'looked lost' when Kane wasn't able to play alongside him though did admit the South Korea international was a 'top-class player'.

Could Bayern get him?

Should Tottenham continue to miss out on Champions League football, it wouldn't exactly be a surprise to see Bayern prove able to lure him back to the Bundesliga.

One of the biggest teams in Europe seemingly always in the hunt for major trophies, such a move would surely be tempting for any player, particularly one who will be 29 by the time next summer comes around.

That would likely represent the last real time a genuine European heavyweight could come in with interest, potentially allowing Son to make the step up just before he turns 30.

Clearly, a lot could change between now and then but, right now, Bayern appear to be a level above Tottenham.

