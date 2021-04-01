Paul Pogba's future will determine Donny van de Beek's role at Man United

Donny van de Beek's role at Manchester United is dependent on the movements of Paul Pogba, a report from The Athletic has suggested.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signed the Dutchman last summer for £35m. However, van de Beek has barely featured for the Red Devils despite taking home a comfortable £120,000 a week.

What's the latest news involving van de Beek?

The Athletic's Manchester United correspondent Laurie Whitwell has recently shared that if Pogba were to depart the club in the summer, then this would provide van de Beek with an opportunity in the first team.

However, the journalist claims that conversations about van de Beek's role are expected if the Frenchman remains in Manchester.

While not stated explicitly, the suggestion appears to be that van de Beek could be moved on, or at the very least there will be discussions over where he fits into the picture at Old Trafford.

Has van de Beek flopped at Man United?

The 23-year-old has ultimately struggled in Manchester.

The midfielder has made just two Premier League starts for the Red Devils and has mainly been deployed in cup competitions, according to WhoScored.

Furthermore, during his limited appearances with Solskjaer's side, the 19-cap international has failed to make an impact.

His WhoScored average rating for his past ten outings has been 6.26, which highlights his underwhelming form for the Red Devils.

What do United's coaches think of van de Beek?

According to Whitwell, the midfielder is highly thought of and he's been described as bright and committed during training, despite his lack of appearances in a United shirt.

It's also suggested that once United have sorted their defensive issues, there may be more opportunities to play van de Beek in midfield.

In addition to this, if Pogba departs this summer, then this would provide the new signing with a chance to directly replace the Frenchman in the starting XI.

Is Pogba going to leave Old Trafford?

This summer, the World Cup winner will be entering the final 12 months of his Man United contract and his agent Mino Raiola made a bold claim earlier on in the season.

"(He) is unhappy at Man Utd, he can't manage to express himself like he wants to... he needs to change team," Raiola said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

Taking into consideration that Pogba arrived at United as a club-record signing, the Red Devils may want to let the former Juventus man leave in order to recuperate some funds.

The alternative would be risking a free transfer in summer 2021.

Would Man Utd be better off keeping Pogba or trusting in van de Beek?

Van de Beek hasn't exactly set the Premier League on fire since his arrival, but this is mostly because of a lack of opportunities.

The Dutchman recently converted whilst on international duty and it's clear to see that he is a high-quality player, but United are yet to unlock his full capabilities.

With Pogba's future at the club surrounded by uncertainty, it may be time to go in a new direction by giving van de Beek the platform to truly excel.

