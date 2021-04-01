No one enjoys scoring goals more than Cristiano Ronaldo.

He's pretty darn good at it as well, with the 36-year-old's strike against Luxembourg on Tuesday evening the 771st of his career for club and country.

Ronaldo is now officially recognised as football's record goalscorer, an incredible achievement by a player many believe to be the greatest of all time.

However, while the Portuguese's elite mentality and determination to score a goal at all costs can be huge positives, they can also be a bit of a hinderance.

Just ask Gonzalo Higuain...

Back in 2012 when the two were teammates at Real Madrid, the Argentine was robbed of a certain goal by his superstar colleague in a game against Osasuna.

Higuain rounded the 'keeper in the penalty area and had an open goal to shoot at, but Ronaldo came out of nowhere and attempted to take ball and finish off the chance himself.

It resulted in the ball dribbling harmlessly out of play, with Higuain left in a frustrated heap on the turf.

"He has the audacity to complain about it after as well," one fan aptly wrote in the comment section.

"Great defending by Cristiano Ronaldo," another humorously added.

Real Madrid beat Osasuna 5-1 that night and Higuain scored two of the goals, which means Ronaldo cost his teammate a hat-trick - ouch.

It's certainly more than fair to label Ronaldo's actions in the clip above as 'selfish', as most players would have done all they could to avoid getting in Higuain's way.

However, it must also be remembered that the Portuguese icon's 'selfishness' is one of the main reasons why he has dominated the sport over the past 15 years or so.

Although, many will argue that Lionel Messi has proven that you can remain at the very top for a prolonged period of time and still play in a selfless manner.

But in a way, that's what has made the pair's battles down the years even better.

Ronaldo and Messi are completely different players and the fact they have won 11 Ballon d'Or awards between them is proof that both their unique styles work brilliantly out on the pitch.

