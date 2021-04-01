UFC news: MMA hot prospect Erin Blanchfield signs with the UFC, debuts against Norma Dumont

It's the day many MMA fans have been waiting for - Erin Blanchfield is now (finally) a UFC fighter.

Blanchfield (6-1), one of the hottest prospects in MMA, will meet Norma Dumont in a bantamweight bout at UFC on ABC 2, which takes place on April 10 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The New York native, 21, will enter the Octagon for the first time having won her past three fights in a row - including the first knockout of her career against Victoria Leonardo at Invicta FC 39 - but hasn't fought since late July of last year.

'Cold Blooded' also holds victories over fellow Invicta alum Kay Hansen and Brogan Walker-Sanchez.

ESPN's Ariel Helwani was first to report the booking, although the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.

Blanchfield's only loss of her professional career to date was to Tracy Cortez, before she joined the UFC, in February 2019. She had been expected to face former UFC fighter Pearl Gonzalez for the vacant Invicta FC flyweight title; however, the fight fell through after Gonzalez tested positive for coronavirus.

Dumont (5-1), who was originally due to face Bea Malecki, bounced back from a KO loss to Megan Anderson after earning a unanimous decision over Ashlee Evans-Smith in November.

UFC on ABC 2 will take place at the UFC Apex facility in Enterprise, Nevada.

