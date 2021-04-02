Neymar is a footballer that divides opinion.

Due to the fact that he is prone to diving when out on the pitch, the Brazilian superstar is far from the most popular player in the world.

However, while lovers of the sport may not be overly fond of Neymar, no one can deny that he is one of the greatest to have laced a pair of boots.

The 29-year-old has scored and assisted goals for fun throughout his career in European football and unlike a lot of other elite-level footballers, the fleet-footed forward has thrived on the international stage too.

Neymar has also combined his stunning numbers for club and country with regular displays of outrageous skill and flair.

He's one of the game's finest ever entertainers and back in 2018, the Paris Saint-Germain man took his aesthetically-pleasing showboating to a whole new level.

During a 3-1 win for PSG against Angers in Ligue 1, the Brazilian decided to invent a brand new skill move and it's one we haven't seen replicated since.

Out of nowhere in stoppage-time, Neymar decided to produce a 'rainbow flick pass' that landed perfectly at the feet of a teammate.

To attempt this move is one thing, but to pull it off with 100% accuracy is simply incredible.

Video

Unreal, absolutely unreal.

We've all seen Neymar pull off a rainbow flick during a game, as that's one of his fortes, but few will have witnessed him putting a unique twist on his trademark skill move.

It seems odd that the Brazilian's moment of magic against Angers isn't spoken about more in the present day, but hopefully our tribute to the snippet of brilliance changes all of that.

Neymar is just a joy to watch when he's in the mood and football fans will be hoping to see the very best of him again in the coming months after an injury-interrupted 2020/21 season.

