Conor Benn wants British boxing fight against Amir Khan after Samuel Vargas bout

Conor Benn wants a domestic clash with either Amir Khan or Kell Brook if he can get past Samuel Vargas on April 10, live on Sky Sports in the UK.

Benn (17-0, 11 KOs), who is the son of former WBC super-middleweight champion Nigel Benn, dominated Germany's Sebastian Formella from start to finish over ten rounds last time out in November.

The 24-year-old welterweight fighter is well aware he can't afford to overlook his more experienced opponent, but admits he would relish a huge domestic dust-up with the former world champions, who are approaching the final bell in their glittering boxing careers.

"Vargas is an experienced fighter," Benn said. "He’s got tonnes of heart. He’s got tonnes of grit and sheer determination that so many fighters lack. He brings the heat!

"This ain’t going to be a one-two lights out. It isn’t going to be one of them. This is going to be a hard fight. This is going to be me getting stuck straight in and us two going at it in there. It’s going to be one hell of a fight and that’s what I’m preparing for.

"He gave Amir Khan hell. Amir Khan got saved by the bell and by the grace of God three or four times in that fight. He had him on the deck. I know Khan’s chin isn’t that credible but he’s a well-respected fighter. He’s achieved everything that I want to achieve in the sport. This is going to be a harder fight than people think in my opinion."

After stopping Phil Lo Greco in only 39 seconds in April 2018, Khan faced Vargas in only his second bout since his 23-month break from the sport.

Much to everyone's surprise, however, Khan suffered the ignominy of having to haul himself off the canvas in the second round to avoid another major upset.

And Benn couldn't resist the opportunity to poke fun at his fellow countryman, although he insists he is fully focused on the task at hand.

He added: “I made the mistake once of overlooking an opponent and I hit the deck twice. I can go back to that fight because it was a career-defining moment for me. I had to ask myself how badly I wanted it. It taught me to never overlook an opponent. I thought, ‘what’s he going to do to me?’. Boom, straight one-two. That was a massive reality check for me. Since then I don’t overlook opponents.

"I’m not overlooking Vargas, but what doors open after him? I want a big domestic fight still. Someone that I can take that experience off. The Amir Khans, the Kell Brooks. The Josh Kelly fight is still there if he’s still fighting. The Amir Khan fight would be one hell of a fight. That would be a great British clash. Amir Khan was a fighter I looked up to and so was Kell Brook. Why not put me in with one of them after Vargas?

“This is definitely going to be an entertaining fight for the public. This is going to be one that you don’t want to miss. This is going to be a steppingstone in my career. It’s going to be a massive fight. It’s going to be a great fight. It’s going to be a hard fight. I’m going to have to show grit, determination, hunger, skill and power - the full shebang!"

