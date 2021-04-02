Real Madrid star Casemiro outperformed by West Ham's Declan Rice

Last month, West Ham manager David Moyes declared that Declan Rice was worth more than £100m in the current transfer market.

At the time, it seemed like a very bold statement. Those are normally the numbers talked about for some of the best attacking talents on the planet.

Could a defensive midfielder really command such a hefty fee?

Well, the last week has shown that Rice seems to be getting better and better. In his last two matches for England against Albania and Poland, he has picked up back-to-back man-of-the-match awards.

The 22-year-old has captained West Ham for much of the campaign, and now appears to be a shoo-in for a starting berth for the national team at this summer's Euros.

Sam Brookes takes a look at why Moyes may have been spot on in his assessment of the youngster...

The stat that is comparable to Casemiro

To be valued at £100m, Rice must be viewed as one of the best holding midfielders in Europe by Moyes.

So, how does he compare to Real Madrid's Casemiro, a man who has won four Champions League winners' medals?

Favourably is the answer, when it comes to interceptions.

As per WhoScored, Rice has made 58 interceptions in the Premier League this term - 12 more than his midfield partner Tomas Soucek.

He also holds the edge over Casemiro, who has managed 55 interceptions in La Liga.

When it comes to reading the game, it seems that Rice can hold his own and even better his contemporaries.

Is there more to Rice's game?

We've established that Rice is good at stepping in and breaking up opposition attacks. Does he offer anything when he wins the ball back?

Indeed he does. Rice has attempted 30 dribbles in the top-flight this season - he has completed 25 of them successfully.

For context, only Said Benrahma (31), Jarrod Bowen (29), and Michail Antonio (26) have completed more for West Ham. However, they have also had 24, 22 and 31 unsuccessful dribbles, respectively.

Rice is adept at winning the ball back to relieve pressure, and can then drive forwards with the ball to take his team up the pitch. That is an impressive skill set.

Is Rice now worth £100m?

That remains debatable. He is not a player who is going to score 20 goals a season after all - he has managed just one league goal in 2020/21.

Yet he does have a number of factors in his favour. He is still young, and could have another decade at the top of the sport. This suggests that he will only improve in the years to come.

Then you can take into account his leadership qualities, which indicates his maturity, and the fact that he does not just sit in front of the back four - he can also carry the ball into the final third.

Bearing this in mind, it is clear that he is no ordinary player. With each passing week, he appears to be increasing his value, showing why Moyes rates him so highly.

