Watford news: David Prutton makes prediction ahead of Hornets' clash with Sheffield Wednesday

Watford will be aiming to continue their superb run in the form in the Championship when they face Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon at Vicarage Road.

Since the arrival of manager Xisco Munoz in December, the Hornets have been going through the gears in the second-tier and are now in pole position to clinch an automatic promotion place alongside Norwich City.

Currently six points clear of nearest challengers Swansea City, Watford could potentially extend this particular gap if they clinch what would be a 16th home league victory of the season.

Although the Hornets will need to be wary of a Wednesday outfit who defied the odds last month to beat Barnsley, they may prove to be too strong for Darren Moore's side.

Whilst Ismaila Sarr is facing a race to be fit for today's fixture, Tom Cleverley could potentially return to the heart of Watford's midfield after making a full recovery from a knee ligament issue.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of this particular clash, pundit David Prutton has admitted that he believes that the Hornets will claim a 2-0 victory over Wednesday.

The 39-year-old said: "Watford are in imperious form and it will be interesting to see if they can keep their momentum going after the international break following five straight wins.

"The break probably came at the wrong time for Wednesday, too.

"They had finally got back to winning ways, but even with their improved level of performance, this is a big ask for Darren Moore's side.

"I can't see much past a home win."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider just how impressive Watford have been in recent weeks, it would be somewhat of a shock if they don't extend their current winning run to six games today.

Whilst Wednesday may prove to be a tough nut to crack due to the fact that they are fighting for their lives at the bottom of the division, the Hornets should seal all three points if they remain patient.

Having netted in his last two appearances, Ken Sema could prove to be the difference for Watford who boast the best home-record in the Championship.

Providing that the Hornets do indeed seal all three points this afternoon, they may be able to use the momentum gained from this result to potentially launch a late push for the second-tier title.

