WWE Superstar Riddle had quite an embarrassing moment on this week's episode of RAW.

He appeared in a backstage segment with Asuka, where he appeared to completely forget his lines and walk off-screen.

'The Original Bro' could be heard saying 'I'm sorry, I forgot what I was saying... that's not right' as he exited the shot.

His actions left 'The Empress of Tomorrow' completely baffled as the camera focused on her.

Even the WWE commentators were left confused as they tried to clear up the segment.

You can check out the clip below:

That really is a masterclass in how NOT to style out forgetting your lines on live TV. But how did Vince McMahon react to Riddle's botch?

Well, according to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live, he actually found the moment quite amusing.

"Remember on Monday when Riddle was doing that thing and he forgot his line? I was debating 'was this real or was this a work?'" Alvarez said.

"Well, it was a shoot! Yup, they did not tell him... I haven’t fully figured out the story yet because the story I was told actually doesn’t make a lot of sense."

Alvarez goes on to suggest that the segment may not have been shot live - and because Riddle's mistake was so funny, McMahon may have decided to keep it in.

"The story I was told was [Riddle] wasn’t told it was live, but [Bruce] Prichard and Vince [McMahon] saw it and they just laughed and laughed and laughed.

"So, if it was live you can’t redo it. So I’m wondering if what actually happened was a pretape that he screwed up but they loved the pretape so much - the point is what you saw on TV was not a plan.

"He was supposed to deliver his line. He had some line about the scooters in Japan. He screwed up, they howled and they thought we got to put this on TV.

"Nevermind the fact that it makes your promotion look like World Championship Wrestling. It’s all about entertaining themselves.

"It entertained Bruce, it entertained Vince and so it went on television. That’s the story on Riddle and forgetting his line. He actually forgot his line and they thought it was funny."

Well, McMahon and Prichard weren't wrong. It was certainly entertaining...

