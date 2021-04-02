Transfer update Tottenham's on Danny Ings pursuit

Tottenham are set to end their pursuit of Southampton striker Danny Ings, according to Football Insider.

What is the latest transfer news involving Ings?

The Saints forward has been linked with Manchester City recently, who are looking to replace the departing Sergio Aguero this summer.

Spurs have also been monitoring Ings, but are expected to drop their interest after receiving little indication that he wants to move to the North London club.

How much is Ings worth and when does his contract expire?

The 28-year-old is valued at £19.8m by Transfermarkt.

He has one year remaining on his £75,000-a-week contract at St Mary's, and is yet to sign an extension, signalling that he is happy to keep his options open for the moment.

What are Ings' stats this season?

Ings' numbers do not stack up favourably when compared to Tottenham's current first-choice striker Harry Kane.

Ings has managed eight league goals in 2020/21 - nine short of Kane's total.

However, Ings' statistics are better when put up against Spurs' other attackers. Son Heung-min (13) is the only other Tottenham player to find the net more often in the Premier League this year.

The team's back-up striker Carlos Vinicius has only scored once in the top-flight, and has been given an average game rating of 6.35 by WhoScored this season - comfortably below Ings' mark of 6.85.

What has Keown said about Ings?

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown is a fan of Ings, and last year he lavished praise on the forward, tipping him to attract interest from some of the biggest clubs in the country.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Keown said: “Danny Ings has been outstanding.

“He presses really well, he’s hard working, Southampton are lucky to have him.

“He could slot in anywhere, there would be a lot of clubs that would be interested in this fella if he became available. He’s doing it now at the highest level.

“There’s no doubt the top clubs will be really interested in what he does and he’s still young enough to get better and develop."

Daniel Levy facing the same old problem?

Ever since Kane burst onto the scene in 2014/15 by scoring 21 league goals, he has been Tottenham's main man up top.

The problem has been finding a suitable back-up option.

Chairman Daniel Levy has tried to fix this issue by bringing in the likes of Vincent Janssen and Fernando Llorente over the years. Neither of them particularly convinced - Janssen netted 6 goals in 42 appearances, Llorente 13 goals in 66 matches - leading to the pair eventually being shown the exit door.

Carlos Vinicius (one league goal in eight games), has been on loan at the club this season but has struggled to make a significant impact.

Finally, it seems that Levy had earmarked an appropriate understudy to Kane in Ings, but the Southampton star seemingly has no desire to play second fiddle to his fellow countryman.

Which puts Levy back to square one. Convincing someone to come over to Spurs to be Kane's understudy is a thankless task, and it does not seem to be getting any easier.

