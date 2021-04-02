Celtic manager news: Eddie Howe seriously interested in the job

Eddie Howe is seriously interested in taking over at Celtic according to The Sun.

The state of play

The report suggests the former Bournemouth boss is one of the frontrunners for the vacant post and has already done his due diligence on the structure of the club behind the scenes.

Indeed, he's reportedly talked to people he trusts within the game who have experience with Celtic and is now considering a move to Glasgow.

Would he be a good fit?

Comparisons between Howe and Brendan Rodgers are obvious.

When Rodgers made a move to Parkhead in 2016, he was the same age Howe is now at 43 and had also been out of work after losing his job in the Premier League months before. Both have reputations for attacking football and, like Rodgers almost half a decade ago now, perhaps Howe could help rebuild his reputation by making the move up to Scotland.

In fact, The Daily Mail even claimed back in 2015 that Howe molded his game on Rodgers' style.

Could it really happen?

While all that sounds good on paper, Celtic are understood to value having a connection to the club.

Having targeted the likes of Gordon Strachan and Martin O'Neill in the autumn as their season took a turn for the worse and then the likes of David Moyes in recent months, it does appear to be something decision-makers are keeping in mind.

Considering Howe was believed to be earning around £4m a year during his time at Bournemouth too, matching such a figure does seem unlikely from a Celtic perspective.

Who else is the frame?

Last month, GIVEMESPORT revealed that Moyes had been sounded out and that Stoke City boss Michael O'Neill could come under consideration were he to suggest he's open to leaving the Championship side.

What have the pundits said about the links?

Speaking to Football Insider last month, former Celtic star Frank McAvennie expressed his delight at the idea of Howe moving up to Scotland, suggesting his style of play would fit in with the way legendary captain Billy McNeil saw the club's philosophy.

“We are renowned for our style of football," he said.

"When I was at Celtic big Billy McNeill told me it is not just about winning, it is about the way that you win. There has to be a bit of cavalier, a bit of style to it.

“I think Eddie Howe would bring that. The brand of football he brought to Bournemouth was a joy to watch.”

