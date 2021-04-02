MMA news: Khetag Pliev suffers gruesome injury as he loses finger during his fight at CFFC 94

Former Olympic wrestler Khetag Pliev suffered one of the most bizarre injuries in combat sports as he lost a finger during his defeat at CFFC 94 on Thursday.

The Canadian's doctors were forced to call a stop to the contest after two rounds after referee David Osaghae realised Pliev was missing a finger on his left hand.

Mixed martial arts fighter Pliev (5-2), who is known as the Terminator, had to have the finger surgically reattached in hospital, although it is likely he will require further surgery after completely severing 50% of the tendon.

Pliev told ESPN: "In the second round, he caught my glove with one hand and held it.

"I felt my finger snapped. He kept pulling my glove and my finger snapped. We kept fighting.

"When the second round was finished, I see my [bone] was out in the open. I wanted to keep fighting, because I felt like I had this guy. But the doctor saw that and stopped the fight.’

When asked for his thoughts on the gruesome injury, Pliev's opponent Devin Goodale said: “I can’t remember anything, I don’t know.

"I got hit by something apparently—I don’t remember what happened.”

CM Punk, the former WWE star and UFC welterweight who was commentating alongside MMAJunkie's John Morgan, also appeared to be greatly confused by the situation.

“I don’t understand exactly what happened,” Punk said during the broadcast. “We’re not gonna replay it for you, ladies and gentlemen, but it wasn’t a compound fracture. It wasn’t a dislocation, a break, a laceration. His finger was just gone. It’s gone. It fell off, ripped off.”

Pliev's promoter, Rob Haydak, said the 37-year-old wanted to fight through the pain barrier in the co-main event of CFFC 94, saying: "It was a surreal moment.

"I said, "Wait a second, where the f*** is his finger?" They were all like, “I don’t know."

"It was crazy. He didn’t even flinch. He was getting ready to do the [official] decision and I was like, “Uh, guys, get him out of the cage and go put his finger back on."

News Now - Sport News