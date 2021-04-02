Leeds linked with £17m Championship sensation

TEAMtalk claims that Leeds are interested in Barnsley striker Daryl Dike.

What is the latest transfer news involving Dike?

Dike has caught the eye of several Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, Chelsea and Everton.

Leeds have also been mentioned as being in the mix to pursue the American this summer.

How much is Dike worth and when does his contract expire?

Dike is currently on loan at Barnsley from MLS side Orlando City. The Championship club have the option to sign Dike permanently for a fee in the region of £17m with a 20% sell-on.

However, it seems unlikely that they will keep hold of him unless they secure promotion to the Premier League.

As things stand, the 20-year-old is set to return to the US in May when his loan spell at Oakwell comes to an end.

What are Dike's stats this season?

Dike has made a bright start to life at Barnsley, scoring five goals in 11 appearances for the Tykes. This has left the side in fifth place, on course for a play-off spot heading into the final weeks of the campaign.

As per WhoScored, he has received an average match rating of 7.07 in the second tier, an almost identical mark to Leeds' first-choice forward Patrick Bamford (7.08), who has 14 goals in his maiden season in the Premier League.

Dike has been much more efficient with his finishing, though. He has taken just 16 shots to score his five goals, whilst Bamford has required 91 attempts for his 14 goals.

What has Oscar Pareja said about Dike?

Orlando City manager Oscar Pareja oversaw Dike's development prior to his arrival in England.

Back in September, he outlined how he chose to take his time with Dike, which has benefitted the forward in the long run.

He told The Athletic: "We’ve held him back a bit so that he matures. He has started and we’ve also rotated him so that he begins to understand the nature of his position.

"It’s not easy for a 20-year-old to be a club’s No. 9 and goal scorer. He has responded very well. He’s absorbing everything, he’s putting in extra work and getting better."

Could Dike get even more out of Bamford next year?

Bamford has been under little pressure for his place in the team this season, and has started each of the side's 29 top-flight matches.

It seems unlikely that the inexperienced Dike would be able to come in and take his place immediately.

However, he would at least be a suitable alternative to Bamford, and this could push Leeds' first-choice striker onto even better things in 2021/22 as his undropable status comes under threat.

Bamford has been excellent in his first season back in England's top division with Leeds - Harry Kane is the only Englishman to have found the net more often in the league.

If Leeds can convince Dike to come to Elland Road, they will have a young, hungry forward on their hands who can make sure that Bamford does not rest on his laurels, and instead looks to continue to improve his game.

