Liverpool could sign former Man United star Memphis Depay

Liverpool are interested in former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay, who has been very impressive during his time with Lyon.

What's the latest transfer news involving Memphis Depay?

The ex-United attacker will be available on a free in the summer, as his contract with Lyon will expire at the end of the season.

Marca has suggested that Liverpool could look to bring the Dutchman to Anfield and give Depay a second chance in the Premier League.

The 62-cap international previously failed to make his mark in the English top-flight, as he was offloaded to the Ligue 1 side in January 2017.

How has he performed since leaving Man United?

Since his departure from Manchester, Depay has thrived for Lyon.

According to Transfermarkt, the wide man has provided 121 goal contributions across 169 appearances for Rudi Garcia's side. In addition to this, Depay has found the back of the net on 14 occasions during this season alone.

This is a significant improvement from his time at Old Trafford, as he scored just seven goals in 53 appearances for United.

Was it a mistake for Ed Woodward to sell him to Lyon?

Considering Depay has hit the ground running in France, it looks like the Red Devils made an error by selling the Dutch international.

But perhaps the bigger error is that the Red Devils haven't activated his buy-back clause, especially considering United's struggles at centre-forward this season.

With the ex-PSV man now leaving on a free, United have failed to capitalise on this opportunity.

United have recently shaken up their recruitment department with a series of appointments, but selling Depay and then not buying him back were both decisions that came under Ed Woodward's watch.

Where would he fit in at Liverpool?

Although Depay is most effective on the left wing, the Dutchman is a versatile individual capable of playing anywhere across the front three.

Diogo Jota currently operates in a similar role at Liverpool and provides Jurgen Klopp with the freedom to play the Portuguese international on either wing or through the centre.

Not only does this give the Reds boss plenty of tactical flexibility, but it also makes the former Wolves man an ideal impact player for the Premier League champions.

In this current Liverpool side, Depay could be deployed as a striker, as he has played just shy of 70 games in the position across his career, and potentially become a long-term replacement for Roberto Firmino. The Brazilian has recently been linked with a summer move to Atletico Madrid.

Ultimately though, he represents another attacking option for Klopp who, much like Jota, offers something different to a well-established forward line.

