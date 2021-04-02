Roman Reigns is on the run of his life in WWE right now.

‘The Tribal Chief’ is set to headline WrestleMania 37 in nine nights time, defending his Universal Championship in a Triple Threat match against Edge and Daniel Bryan.

While anything can happen at ‘The Show of Shows’, it’s incredibly unlikely that Reigns will be de-throned.

He’s simply too hot right now and it’s not out of the question to suggest he could dominate SmackDown - with the top championship - for years to come.

Roman’s recent success, of course, is all down to him finally turning heel.

At SummerSlam last year, he returned to WWE to attack ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman, winning the Universal Title one week later at Payback, after aligning with Paul Heyman.

That pairing has been simply incredible, with Reigns taking care of business inside of the ring, while his 'Special Counsel' sorts everything else.

But whose idea was it to put the two together? According to Roman himself, there’s only one man we have to thank… the boss himself.

"To be honest, I mean if I have to give credit to anybody, I'd say Vince,” he revealed on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show.

But it wouldn't have happened if we weren't on board and if Paul was like 'no way' or I was like 'no way, it wouldn't have happened. But ultimately a decision like that goes back to the big man.

Yep, it all comes down to Vince McMahon finally pulling the trigger on that Reigns heel turn. It’s fair to say things have worked out pretty well.

The Universal Championship Triple Threat match is all but certain to headline WrestleMania 37 on April 11, in front of 25,000 fans at Raymond James Stadium.

Those in attendance will be the first to see and react live to this new 'heel Roman Reigns' character and it will certainly be interesting to witness how he'll be received alongside Heyman.

