Fran Kirby wins GMS Fans’ WSL March Player of the Month award

Chelsea’s Fran Kirby has been voted by fans as GMSw’s Women’s Super League Player of the Month, after several standout performances.

Kirby, who scored one and assisted three goals in March, fought off fierce competition from fellow English forward Lauren Hemp, as well as four others –– Caitlin Foord, Manuela Zinsberger, Ebony Salmon and Inessa Kaagman.

Chelsea’s impressive attacking trio have all been in fine form recently. Sam Kerr has been clinical in front of goal, Pernille Harder has justified her expensive price-tag, but it’s Kirby who’s been at the centre of almost every move.

A fine goal against Everton catalysed an impressive win, while two assists against Aston Villa helped the defending champions see off the relegation candidates with minimal fuss.

Kirby has 21 goal contributions in the WSL this season –– one more than her teammate, Kerr, in second place.

This is her third nomination for the Player of the Month award in a row, further highlighting her case as the league’s best player this season.

Kirby will now turn her head towards some crucial matches in April. Chelsea face Man City on the 25th of April, while Emma Hayes’ side will also meet Bayern Munich in the semi finals of the Champions League.

With this individual accolade now in the bag, the 27-year-old will seek to help her team bring home the ultimate prizes.

Congratulations on the award, Fran!

