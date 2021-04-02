West Ham: Declan Rice price-tag claim clarified

ExWHUEmployee has claimed that Declan Rice wouldn't leave West Ham for £60m.

What's the latest on Declan Rice's price-tag?

Watford striker Troy Deeney recently appeared on talkSPORT's Breakfast show, where he spoke about Rice's future.

“It will be really interesting to see how he does at the Euros and whether that solidifies somebody from the top clubs to go: ‘Right, we’re going to pay the £50-60m that it takes to get him',” the 32-year-old said.

However, the reliable Hammers source ExWHUemployee has shared that Rice wouldn't leave the East London club for that price.

How much could Declan Rice cost?

According to Transfermarkt, the Hammers ace is worth £54m but West Ham boss David Moyes has previously claimed that he believes Rice is worth over £100m.

West Ham co-owner David Sullivan reportedly valued their prize asset at £100m, but the Hammers manager disagreed.

"I don't agree with the owners that Declan Rice is a £100m footballer. Far, far more than £100m. Far, far more," Moyes told reporters, as quoted by Sky Sports.

Do West Ham actually need to sell?

The East London club are in a very strong position, as Rice is under contract until 2024 and the club have the option to extend his deal by another year.

Moyes also told Sky Sports that the club don't need Champions League football next season in order to keep Rice at the London Stadium.

Unless a huge bid comes in for the academy graduate that indeed in the realms of £100m, Rice is unlikely to depart East London.

Which Premier League club could Rice sign for?

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was keen on bringing Rice to Stamford Bridge. However, following his sacking in January, it's unlikely that Chelsea will now pursue the 22-year-old.

Bearing in mind it would possibly take a nine-figure sum to sign the England international, Manchester City appear to be the likeliest candidates to sign the midfielder.

The Citizens may be looking for a holding midfielder this summer, as Fernandinho's contract will expire at the end of the season. Former City and West Ham defender Pablo Zabaleta has previously highlighted Rice as the ideal replacement for the outgoing Brazilian.

