Erling Braut Haaland appears to be conducting a world tour of potential suitors right now.

Football fans were rubbing their hands together when images of Mino Raiola and Haaland's father emerged in Barcelona on Thursday, reportedly staging negotiations with Joan Laporta.

And while we shouldn't be getting carried away at the idea of Haaland and Lionel Messi sharing the same team sheet next season quite yet, it's clear that Haaland is keen to suss out his options.

Haaland looking for suitors

Besides, Haaland has overwhelmingly proven across the 2020/21 campaign that his staggering record of 33 goals in 31 games is deserving of a far stronger side than Borussia Dortmund.

But Haaland's team aren't ending their road trip at Camp Nou with Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo claiming that their next destination is none other than the United Kingdom.

In fact, London specifically, because MD are reporting that only four Premier League clubs have the financial muscle to meet the demands of Raiola, Alf Inge Haaland and the player himself.

Potential Premier League move

The quartet of Premier League sides are reportedly Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea with each of the clubs having the opportunity to pitch their intentions to Haaland.

And while the results of each meeting could take time to emerge, you'll forgive us for jumping the gun and imagining exactly how Haaland would line up with each of these English giants.

Besides, I can't be alone in secretly thinking that Haaland brings his astonishing goal-scoring record to the Premier League and each of the four clubs would have a unique way of accomodating him.

And although we can't get into the heads of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Thomas Tuchel, Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp exactly, we've given it our best shot at predicting how their XIs might look.

How Haaland could line up

We're not going to insert potential buys other than Haaland, otherwise things might get complicated, but here are how the four Premier League giants could line up with the world's best young striker:

Manchester City

I mean, this XI would just run away with the Premier League title, wouldn't it? City are going to be on the lookout for a Sergio Aguero replacement this summer and Haaland is the perfect candidate.

I dread to think how many goals Haaland would score on the end of De Bruyne's crosses, while his interchange with Raheem Sterling could replicate his dynamic with Jadon Sancho.

Chelsea

By far the most unique tactical set-up, Tuchel's Chelsea looks like the perfect environment in which Haaland could thrive with an impetus on invention and improvisation in the final third.

And with the Dortmund star potentially bubble-wrapped in offensive reinforcements like Havertz, Ziyech, Pulisic or Werner, then there's good reason to think that he'll be spoilt for service.

Liverpool

Woof, there's a lot to like about this front three, isn't there? The mere thought of Haaland joining a duo that already have Premier League Golden Boots to their name is frightening.

Whether or not Haaland would be able to replicate the brand of number nine football that Roberto Firmino brings to Anfield remains to be seen, but there's no denying that it looks good on paper.

Manchester United

I won't lie to you, United's tactical offering for Haaland looks by far the weakest on the table, particularly if Paul Pogba departs and Sancho doesn't make his long-anticipated move.

Besides, Haaland's service could rest entirely on the form and fitness of Bruno Fernandes as well as the consistency of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial on the wings. Take from that what you will.

Things to consider

So, there are the four possibilities on Haaland's table over the next few months and I'm sure his team are doing similar tactical gymnastics to work out which scenario would suit their client best.

And although each of the clubs offers a unique system to the future Ballon d'Or winner, I'm inclined to think that City and Chelsea have the best squads and systems to bring the best out of him.

However, you'll forgive for me thinking that Haaland would see that particular toss-up as something of a no-brainer when he turns to the Premier League table...

