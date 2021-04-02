Premier League's funniest moments: The top 100 in league's history ranked
“Some people think football is a matter of life and death. I assure you, it's much more serious than that.”
The legendary Bill Shankly has a point.
While the importance of football may have been put into a bit of perspective over the last 12 months or so, the sport has also kept many people going.
However, despite the importance fans place on football, there is still time for some light-hearted moments.
In among the seriousness of it all, football has offered its fair share of comedy moments down the years. Those moments are usually compiled onto a DVD and released around Christmas time each year.
The Premier League is the most lucrative and competitive league in the world but it's not immune from hilarity.
So much so that 90min have compiled a list of the 100 funniest moments in the league’s history.
From a supporter brushing his teeth to a manager headbutting a player. The incredible list really does have it all.
Check out 100-11 below before we go into more detail on the top 10.
100. Wayne Rooney's boxing celebration
99. Dan James learns not to celebrate at 1-1
98. Martin Keown jumps all over Ruud van Nistelrooy
97. Luis Suarez bites Branislav Ivanovic
96. Alexis Sanchez stares down Olivier Giroud's scorpion celebration
95. David Moyes and the plane banner
94. The toothbrush man at Stamford Bridge
93. Tim Sherwood throws his gilet off
92. Peter Odemwingie's failed move to QPR
91. Alan Pardew confronts Arsene Wenger
90. West Ham's band celebration
89. Jesse Lingard turns the Emirates Stadium into a dancefloor
88. Chelsea play in Coventry's kits
87. Sky Sports News reporter gets an earful on deadline day
86. Ashley Young confuses Gabriel Agbonlahor
85. Rob Holding: "He's built like a brick sh**house!"
84. Matt Ritchie kicks a corner flag into a fan's balls
83. Tim Flowers and Jan Aage Fjortoft square up - and then kiss
82. Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher react to Brendan Rodgers' Liverpool sacking
81. Jordan Pickford costs Everton the Merseyside Derby for no reason
80. Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira go at it in the tunnel
79. Fernando Torres owns Nemanja Vidic
78. Aaron Lennon boots it against Gareth Bale's face and into his own goal
77. Sergio Aguero steals Man Utd's title
76. Jerzy Dudek vs Diego Forlan
75. Vincent Kompany's own goal vs Fulham
74. Santiago Vergini's own goal vs Southampton
73. Referee strikes Robbie Savage
72. Phil Jones crawls across the floor to deny Olivier Giroud
71. VAR haunts Man City against Spurs again
70. Kieran Trippier's own goal vs Chelsea
69. Phil Babb's balls get obliterated by the post
68. Tottenham and 'Lasagna-gate'
67. Mick McCarthy sees a ghost
66. Wayne Rooney chops down Cristiano Ronaldo
65. Ronny Rosenthal hits the bar with an open goal
64. Sam Allardyce laughs in the face of Chico Flores
63. Southampton lose 9-0, twice
62. Charlie Austin's referee rant
61. Man Utd change their kits at half-time
60. Arsenal score in the 98th minute, Liverpool equalise in the 101st
59. Jon Walters' disasterclass vs Chelsea
58. Dion Dublin's sneaky goal
57. Massimo Taibi's Man Utd career basically ends
56. Neil Warnock confronts a TV camera
55. David Bentley dances in his pants with Harry Redknapp
54. Mick McCarthy and 'Careless Whisper'
53. Manchester United 8-2 Arsenal
52. Newcastle 4-4 Arsenal
51. David James tries his luck as a striker
50. Harry Redknapp isn't a wheeler dealer
49. Rafa Benitez's 'facts' rant
48. Jose Mourinho's 'three' rant
47. Mike Phelan frightens Sir Alex Ferguson
46. Lee Bowyer and Kieron Dyer exchange fisticuffs
45. Joe Kinnear's sweary rant
44. Arsene Wenger's zip
43. Jurgen Klinsmann takes a dive
42. Fernando Torres' sitter vs Man Utd
41. Chelsea mascot trolls Steven Gerrard
40. Swansea mascot in awe of Wayne Rooney
39. Rafa Benitez's magic graphic
38. Ron Atkinson sits in the wrong dugout
37. Sir Alex Ferguson: "He could've been killed!"
36. Sir Alex Ferguson: "Absolute bollocks."
35. Liverpool celebrate a 2-2 draw with West Brom
34. Eden Hazard spins Francis Coquelin like a Beyblade
33. Granit Xhaka battles the Emirates Stadium crowd
32. Boaz Myhill being petrified of Rory Delap's throw ins
31. Stan Collymore's shot bobbles over Tim Flowers
30. Frank Sinclair's own goals
29. Temuri Ketsbaia's mental celebration
28. Peter Enckelman's error in the Second City Derby
27. John Terry's Chelsea farewell
26. Roy Carroll gets away with one
25. Luis Saurez dives in front of David Moyes
24. Thierry Henry and Robert Pires fluff a penalty
23. Mike Dean: "Off you pop."
22. Kieran Gibbs is sent off for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's handball
21. Neil Warnock stares down the referees
20. Jose Mourinho and Joao Sacramento's appeal to the fourth official
19. Steven Taylor gets sniped
18. Pep Guardiola screams 'TWIIIIICE'
17. Alan Pardew head-butts David Meyler
16. Darren Bent's beachball goal
15. Ashley Young catches bird poo in his mouth
14. Louis van Gaal dives
13. Phil Brown gives his half-time team talk on the pitch
12. Arsene Wenger gets sent off at Old Trafford
11. Chris Kamara misses a red card
10-1
10. Delia Smith's 'Let's be 'avin you' speech
Norwich club shareholder Delia Smith did her best to inspire the home fans during their home match against Manchester City back in 2005. It was 2-2 at the time. They lost the match 3-2.
9. David Dunn's rabona
Someone falling over will just never not be funny. David Dunn really didn’t help himself with an outrageous rabona attempt. How embarrassing.
8. The legend of Ali Dia
Southampton manager Graeme Souness believed that Ali Dia was George Weah’s cousin and, despite seeing him in training, decided to sign him. Even worse, he even brought him on during an actual Premier League match. Arguably the worst player in the Premier League history but one of the greatest stories.
7. Fan snaps Gabriel Agbonlahor falling over Anfield ad boards
What’s the first thing you do when a footballer falls over the advertising board right in front of you? Capture it on your camera, of course.
6. Referee Paul Alcock dives under minimal contact from Paolo di Canio
We shouldn’t laugh but c’mon…
5. Nigel Pearson's 'ostrich' rant
“If you don’t know the answer to that question, then I think you’re an ostrich.”
Pearson took the phrase 'got your head in the sand' and ran with it...
Perhaps the first and only time someone has used ’ostrich’ as an insult.
4. Steven Gerrard's 38 second cameo vs Man Utd
It’s fair to say Steven Gerrard wasn’t particularly happy to be left on the bench for Liverpool vs Manchester United. So, when he came on at half time, he made his mark. Shame his mark were with his studs on Ander Herrera’s ankles.
3. Emmanuel Adebayor's celebration vs Arsenal
The greatest celebration in Premier League history. We just love the sh*thousery.
2. Kevin Keegan's meltdown
“I would love it if we beat them, love it.”
It’s iconic but Kevin Keegan must be wishing he hadn’t let his emotions get the better of during this 1996 TV interview. That Manchester United beat Newcastle to the title after his side threw away a 12-point lead makes the moment even funnier.
1. The Slip
“This does not slip.”
The same person who said those words just a few weeks previously goes and slips to throw away his best chance of winning the Premier League title for his boyhood club.
