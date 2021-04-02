“Some people think football is a matter of life and death. I assure you, it's much more serious than that.”

The legendary Bill Shankly has a point.

While the importance of football may have been put into a bit of perspective over the last 12 months or so, the sport has also kept many people going.

However, despite the importance fans place on football, there is still time for some light-hearted moments.

In among the seriousness of it all, football has offered its fair share of comedy moments down the years. Those moments are usually compiled onto a DVD and released around Christmas time each year.

The Premier League is the most lucrative and competitive league in the world but it's not immune from hilarity.

So much so that 90min have compiled a list of the 100 funniest moments in the league’s history.

From a supporter brushing his teeth to a manager headbutting a player. The incredible list really does have it all.

Check out 100-11 below before we go into more detail on the top 10.

100. Wayne Rooney's boxing celebration

99. Dan James learns not to celebrate at 1-1

98. Martin Keown jumps all over Ruud van Nistelrooy

97. Luis Suarez bites Branislav Ivanovic

96. Alexis Sanchez stares down Olivier Giroud's scorpion celebration

95. David Moyes and the plane banner

94. The toothbrush man at Stamford Bridge

93. Tim Sherwood throws his gilet off

92. Peter Odemwingie's failed move to QPR

91. Alan Pardew confronts Arsene Wenger

90. West Ham's band celebration

89. Jesse Lingard turns the Emirates Stadium into a dancefloor

88. Chelsea play in Coventry's kits

87. Sky Sports News reporter gets an earful on deadline day

86. Ashley Young confuses Gabriel Agbonlahor

85. Rob Holding: "He's built like a brick sh**house!"

84. Matt Ritchie kicks a corner flag into a fan's balls

83. Tim Flowers and Jan Aage Fjortoft square up - and then kiss

82. Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher react to Brendan Rodgers' Liverpool sacking

81. Jordan Pickford costs Everton the Merseyside Derby for no reason

80. Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira go at it in the tunnel

79. Fernando Torres owns Nemanja Vidic

78. Aaron Lennon boots it against Gareth Bale's face and into his own goal

77. Sergio Aguero steals Man Utd's title

76. Jerzy Dudek vs Diego Forlan

75. Vincent Kompany's own goal vs Fulham

74. Santiago Vergini's own goal vs Southampton

73. Referee strikes Robbie Savage

72. Phil Jones crawls across the floor to deny Olivier Giroud

71. VAR haunts Man City against Spurs again

70. Kieran Trippier's own goal vs Chelsea

69. Phil Babb's balls get obliterated by the post

68. Tottenham and 'Lasagna-gate'

67. Mick McCarthy sees a ghost

66. Wayne Rooney chops down Cristiano Ronaldo

65. Ronny Rosenthal hits the bar with an open goal

64. Sam Allardyce laughs in the face of Chico Flores

63. Southampton lose 9-0, twice

62. Charlie Austin's referee rant

61. Man Utd change their kits at half-time

60. Arsenal score in the 98th minute, Liverpool equalise in the 101st

59. Jon Walters' disasterclass vs Chelsea

58. Dion Dublin's sneaky goal

57. Massimo Taibi's Man Utd career basically ends

56. Neil Warnock confronts a TV camera

55. David Bentley dances in his pants with Harry Redknapp

54. Mick McCarthy and 'Careless Whisper'

53. Manchester United 8-2 Arsenal

52. Newcastle 4-4 Arsenal

51. David James tries his luck as a striker

50. Harry Redknapp isn't a wheeler dealer

49. Rafa Benitez's 'facts' rant

48. Jose Mourinho's 'three' rant

47. Mike Phelan frightens Sir Alex Ferguson

46. Lee Bowyer and Kieron Dyer exchange fisticuffs

45. Joe Kinnear's sweary rant

44. Arsene Wenger's zip

43. Jurgen Klinsmann takes a dive

42. Fernando Torres' sitter vs Man Utd

41. Chelsea mascot trolls Steven Gerrard

40. Swansea mascot in awe of Wayne Rooney

39. Rafa Benitez's magic graphic

38. Ron Atkinson sits in the wrong dugout

37. Sir Alex Ferguson: "He could've been killed!"

36. Sir Alex Ferguson: "Absolute bollocks."

35. Liverpool celebrate a 2-2 draw with West Brom

34. Eden Hazard spins Francis Coquelin like a Beyblade

33. Granit Xhaka battles the Emirates Stadium crowd

32. Boaz Myhill being petrified of Rory Delap's throw ins

31. Stan Collymore's shot bobbles over Tim Flowers

30. Frank Sinclair's own goals

29. Temuri Ketsbaia's mental celebration

28. Peter Enckelman's error in the Second City Derby

27. John Terry's Chelsea farewell

26. Roy Carroll gets away with one

25. Luis Saurez dives in front of David Moyes

24. Thierry Henry and Robert Pires fluff a penalty

23. Mike Dean: "Off you pop."

22. Kieran Gibbs is sent off for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's handball

21. Neil Warnock stares down the referees

20. Jose Mourinho and Joao Sacramento's appeal to the fourth official

19. Steven Taylor gets sniped

18. Pep Guardiola screams 'TWIIIIICE'

17. Alan Pardew head-butts David Meyler

16. Darren Bent's beachball goal

15. Ashley Young catches bird poo in his mouth

14. Louis van Gaal dives

13. Phil Brown gives his half-time team talk on the pitch

12. Arsene Wenger gets sent off at Old Trafford

11. Chris Kamara misses a red card

10-1

10. Delia Smith's 'Let's be 'avin you' speech

Norwich club shareholder Delia Smith did her best to inspire the home fans during their home match against Manchester City back in 2005. It was 2-2 at the time. They lost the match 3-2.

9. David Dunn's rabona

Someone falling over will just never not be funny. David Dunn really didn’t help himself with an outrageous rabona attempt. How embarrassing.

8. The legend of Ali Dia

Southampton manager Graeme Souness believed that Ali Dia was George Weah’s cousin and, despite seeing him in training, decided to sign him. Even worse, he even brought him on during an actual Premier League match. Arguably the worst player in the Premier League history but one of the greatest stories.

7. Fan snaps Gabriel Agbonlahor falling over Anfield ad boards

What’s the first thing you do when a footballer falls over the advertising board right in front of you? Capture it on your camera, of course.

6. Referee Paul Alcock dives under minimal contact from Paolo di Canio

We shouldn’t laugh but c’mon…

5. Nigel Pearson's 'ostrich' rant

“If you don’t know the answer to that question, then I think you’re an ostrich.”

Pearson took the phrase 'got your head in the sand' and ran with it...

Perhaps the first and only time someone has used ’ostrich’ as an insult.

4. Steven Gerrard's 38 second cameo vs Man Utd

It’s fair to say Steven Gerrard wasn’t particularly happy to be left on the bench for Liverpool vs Manchester United. So, when he came on at half time, he made his mark. Shame his mark were with his studs on Ander Herrera’s ankles.

3. Emmanuel Adebayor's celebration vs Arsenal

The greatest celebration in Premier League history. We just love the sh*thousery.

2. Kevin Keegan's meltdown

“I would love it if we beat them, love it.”

It’s iconic but Kevin Keegan must be wishing he hadn’t let his emotions get the better of during this 1996 TV interview. That Manchester United beat Newcastle to the title after his side threw away a 12-point lead makes the moment even funnier.

1. The Slip

“This does not slip.”

The same person who said those words just a few weeks previously goes and slips to throw away his best chance of winning the Premier League title for his boyhood club.

You couldn’t write it.

