The Formula 1 2021 season is well and truly underway as the fastest drivers on the planet battle it out for the title of World Champion.

For the first time in years, Mercedes' monopoly over the F1 silverware could be under real threat, with the likes of Red Bull and McLaren showing massive improvement.

In what promises to be a massively entertaining year, the F1 chiefs have confirmed an absolutely stacked calendar - with Turkey and China also still hopeful of hosting a Grand Prix in 2021.

(All of the following times are according to UK timings)



Bahrain Grand Prix

Grand Prix Result: 1. Lewis Hamilton 2. Max Verstappen 3. Valtteri Bottas

Venue: Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

Friday, March 26: Practice 1 (11.30am), Practice 2 (3pm)

Saturday, March 27: Practice 3 (12pm), Qualifying (3pm)

Sunday, March 28: Race (4pm)

Italian Grand Prix

Venue: Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

Friday, April 16: Practice 1 (10.30am), Practice 2 (2pm)

Saturday, April 17: Practice 3 (11am), Qualifying (2pm)

Sunday, April 18: Race (2pm)

Portuguese Grand Prix

Venue: Autodromo Internacional do Algarve

Friday, April 30: Practice 1 (11.30am), Practice 2 (3pm)

Saturday, May 1: Practice 3 (12pm), Qualifying (3pm)

Sunday, May 2: Race (3pm)

Spanish Grand Prix

Venue: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Friday, May 7: Practice 1 (10.30am), Practice 2 (2pm)

Saturday, May 8: Practice 3 (11am), Qualifying (2pm)

Sunday, May 9: Race (2pm)

Monaco Grand Prix

Venue: Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo

Thursday, May 20: Practice 1 (10.30am), Practice 2 (2pm)

Saturday, May 22: Practice 3 (11am), Qualifying (2pm)

Sunday, May 23: Race (2pm)

Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Venue: Baku City Circuit

Friday, June 4: Practice 1 (10.30am), Practice 2 (2pm)

Saturday, June 5: Practice 3 (11am), Qualifying (2pm)

Sunday, June 6: Race (1pm)

Canadian Grand Prix

Venue: Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, Montreal

Friday, June 11: Practice 1 (4.30pm), Practice 2 (8pm)

Saturday, June 12: Practice 3 (4pm), Qualifying (7pm)

Sunday, June 13: Race (7pm)

French Grand Prix

Venue: Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet

Friday, June 25: Practice 1 (10.30am), Practice 2 (2pm)

Saturday, June 26: Practice 3 (11am), Qualifying (2pm)

Sunday, June 27: Race (2pm)

Austrian Grand Prix

Venue: Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

Friday, July 2: Practice 1 (10.30am), Practice 2 (2pm)

Saturday, July 3: Practice 3 (11am), Qualifying (2pm)

Sunday, July 4: Race (2pm)

British Grand Prix

Venue: Silverstone Circuit, Northamptonshire

Friday, July 16: Practice 1 (11.30am), Practice 2 (3pm)

Saturday, July 17: Practice 3 (12pm), Qualifying (3pm)

Sunday, July 18: Race (3pm)

Hungarian Grand Prix

Venue: Hungaroring, Budapest

Friday, July 30: Practice 1 (10.30am), Practice 2 (2pm)

Saturday, July 31: Practice 3 (11am), Qualifying (2pm)

Sunday, August 1: Race (2pm)

Belgian Grand Prix

Venue: Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

Friday, August 27: Practice 1 (10.30am), Practice 2 (2pm)

Saturday, August 28: Practice 3 (11am), Qualifying (2pm)

Sunday, August 29: Race (2pm)

Dutch Grand Prix

Venue: Zandvoort

Friday, September 3: Practice 1 (10.30am), Practice 2 (2pm)

Saturday, September 4: Practice 3 (11am), Qualifying (2pm)

Sunday, September 5: Race (2pm)

Italian Grand Prix 2

Venue: Autodromo Nazionale Monza

Friday, September 10: Practice 1 (10.30am), Practice 2 (2pm)

Saturday, September 11: Practice 3 (11am), Qualifying (2pm)

Sunday, September 12: Race (2pm)

Russian Grand Prix

Venue: Sochi Autodrom

Friday, September 24: Practice 1 (9.30am), Practice 2 (1pm)

Saturday, September 25: Practice 3 (10am), Qualifying (1pm)

Sunday, September 26: Race (1pm)

Singapore Grand Prix

Venue: Marina Bay Street Circuit

Friday, October 1: Practice 1 (10am), Practice 2 (1.30pm)

Saturday, October 2: Practice 3 (11am), Qualifying (2pm)

Sunday, October 3: Race (1pm)

Japanese Grand Prix

Venue: Suzuka International Racing Course, Ino, Sazuka City

Friday, October 8: Practice 1 (3.30am), Practice 2 (7am)

Saturday, October 9: Practice 3 (4am), Qualifying (7am)

Sunday, October 10: Race (6am)

United States Grand Prix

Venue: Circuit of The Americas, Austin, Texas

Friday, October 22: Practice 1 (5.30pm), Practice 2 (9pm)

Saturday, October 23: Practice 3 (7pm), Qualifying (10pm)

Sunday, October 24: Race (8pm)

Mexico City Grand Prix

Venue: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City

Friday, October 29: Practice 1 (5.30pm), Practice 2 (9pm)

Saturday, October 30: Practice 3 (5pm), Qualifying (8pm)

Sunday, October 31: Race (7pm)

Brazilian Grand Prix

Venue: Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, Interlagos

Friday, November 5: Practice 1 (2.30pm), Practice 2 (6pm)

Saturday, November 6: Practice 3 (3pm), Qualifying (6pm)

Sunday, November 7: Race (5pm)

Australian Grand Prix

Venue: Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit

Friday, November 19: Practice 1 (1.30am), Practice 2 (5am)

Saturday, November 20: Practice 3 (3am), Qualifying (6am)

Sunday, November 21: Race (6am)

Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

Venue: Jeddah Street Circuit

Friday, December 3: Practice 1 (12.30pm), Practice 2 (4pm)

Saturday, December 4: Practice 3 (1pm), Qualifying (4pm)

Sunday, December 5: Race (4pm)

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Venue: Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island

Friday, December 10: Practice 1 (9.30am), Practice 2 (1pm)

Saturday, December 11: Practice 3 (10am), Qualifying (1pm)

Sunday, December 12: Race (1pm)

