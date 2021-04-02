Sergio Aguero may already have scored his final Premier League goal.

Manchester City announced the sad news this week that their all-time record goalscorer would be leaving the Etihad Stadium at the end of his contract in the summer.

It draws the curtains on one of the most lucrative collaborations in English football history with Aguero winning four Premier League titles during his time with the sky blues.

Aguero bids goodbye

And while, yes, there are rumours that Aguero could remain in the Premier League, one can't help feeling as though it's safer to assume that the Argentine is waving goodbye to English football.

However, even if we're wrong, I think it would uncontroversial to say that Aguero has already banked his greatest form in England's top-flight with an astonishing record of 181 goals in 271 games.

As such, news of Aguero's departure has reopened the debate surrounding the Premier League's greatest ever strikers because there's no denying that the City legend is in the conversation.

Carragher's top ten Premier League strikers

And now, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has provided one of the most intriguing takes on the debate by producing his top ten Premier League strikers as part of his column for the Telegraph.

With some of the greatest centre-forwards of the modern era at his disposal, the Sky Sports pundit certainly didn't have an easy task and there's no denying that his selections will ruffle a few feathers.

Nevertheless, to simplify things a little, Carragher narrowed down the selection criteria to number of goals, their importance and trophies won

So, without further ado, be sure to check out Carragher's top ten down below as well as abridged lines from his justification that may enlighten some of his more controversial picks.

10. Harry Kane

"With 175 [goals] already, injury permitting he might break Alan Shearer’s modern league record and eclipse Wayne Rooney’s England tally."

9. Dwight Yorke

"It sometimes feels like Yorke and his strike partner from Manchester United’s 1999 treble campaign, Andy Cole, are the forgotten men in these lists. Yorke scored 29 in that historic season, one more than Cole, and won the Premier League Golden Boot."

8. Luis Suarez

"Suarez was a force of nature, and although the English title was elusive, no-one will argue that Liverpool were agonisingly close in 2014 because of his 31 goals in 33 games (no penalties)."

7. Andy Cole

"In total, Cole scored 187 Premier League goals. For perspective, that’s third in the all-time list and more than Thierry Henry and Sergio Aguero. And unlike most No 9s, Cole did not take penalties."

6. Mohamed Salah

"In each of his three seasons at Anfield he has won either the Golden Boot, the Champions League or the Premier League. He may do so again in 2021."

5. Wayne Rooney

"Rooney is Manchester United and England’s leading goalscorer. That in itself would earn him a place on this list before we consider his five Premier League titles and Champions League victory in 2008."

4. Didier Drogba

"Drogba was the ultimate big-game player. Whenever I came up against him, it felt like I was going to war."

3. Alan Shearer

"Shearer’s 260 Premier League goals - including three Golden Boots - remain the benchmark for future generations. It may never be beaten."

2. Sergio Aguero

"Aguero was a goal machine at a club where he led the transition from being serial underachievers to serial winners."

1. Thierry Henry

"There is only one winner in this list. It amazes me that anyone would ever debate it. It is not even close. Henry is not only the greatest Premier League striker, he is the greatest Premier League player."

Controversial selections

Very interesting, Jamie. Be sure to check out Carragher's full column to appreciate the extent of his reasoning, which is very well-argued, but we definitely have some notes regardless.

Because although we're very happy to see Cole getting the praise he deserves, I can't help feeling as though Drogba shouldn't be placed so high on a list where Ruud van Nistelrooy is absent.

I'd also rather see Robbie Fowler or Michael Owen in ninth than Yorke, though I respect that his importance to United's trophies has played a key role in that decision, particularly as a Reds icon.

But on the whole, for a list that I know for certain will spark controversy, I've got to applaud Carragher for coming at the debate from an interesting angle - and giving Aguero his due praise.

