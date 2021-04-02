Following Khabib’s announcement that he would not be making a return to the Octagon anytime soon, The Eagle has conveyed his thoughts on UFC head honcho Dana White.

Khabib’s victory over Justin Gaethje in October 2020 proved to be the final bout of the esteemed Russian’s career, which made the 29-0 fighter the undisputed lightweight champion of the world.

While White tried to persuade his star man to take one more fight before officially calling time on his illustrious journey with the UFC, Khabib ultimately decided that 29 wins out of 29 was enough for him.

When speaking at the UFC 260 weigh-in show, Khabib elaborated on the discussions he had with White over a possible comeback, as well as some juicy details on the UFC president’s character.

“It’s very hard to say no to Dana White. I’m going to be very honest because this guy, sometimes he is nice. Sometimes he is not nice. Sometimes he says one thing.

“Anyways, it was very honest, real talk with two real men. This is what I feel. In the last meeting, he come and say, ‘Hey, what are we going to do?’ I say, ‘Nothing changed. Nothing changed.’ I think, my opinion, lightweight division has to go on. I don’t want to hold (the) division.”

White arguably runs the world’s most popular sports promotion company, so it definitely makes sense that as a businessman, he would sometimes not be nice.

On numerous occasions, Khabib clearly stated that he has no interest in fighting any of the current lightweight superstars that UFC has on their books, which means that if The Eagle is ever to make a return to the promotion, it may not be a for quite a while.

It is probably safe to assume that White did everything in his power to try and lure Khabib back into the Octagon. As for now, though, the 29-0 fighter can deservedly enjoy his life post-retirement, that is until White comes knocking again…

