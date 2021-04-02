Rangers exclusive: Glen Kamara aware of transfer interest from England

While the dust settles on Rangers' triumphant return to the top table of Scottish football, there is work to be done in regards to keeping some of the players who have helped them win a first title in ten years.

Indeed, with Alfredo Morelos and Borna Barisic among the Ibrox stars attracting interest ahead of the summer transfer, the success of this season looks likely to come at some sort of cost.

According to information exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT, another of their key men is looking to take stock at the end of the season.

Midfield star Glen Kamara is aware he has interest emerging from south of the border and, as a result, is after a new contract and a pay rise.

Rangers have yet to open talks with their players but will do so at the end of the season and, while there is no rush in terms of trying to come to a fresh agreement, the club are keen to try and keep him.

Currently under contract until 2023, the next few months represent an important juncture for both the 25-year-old and the club themselves.

While having over two years left does naturally give Rangers time to discuss new terms, Kamara's value does stand to drop should he enter the final 12 months of his contract next summer without any development on the situation.

A £50k signing from Dundee in January 2019, the Finland international has made 98 appearances for the Glasgow giants since joining Rangers, including making 23 starts during their league-winning campaign this time around.

