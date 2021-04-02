Liverpool set for difficult conversation with Adrian

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian will not be offered a new contract to stay at Liverpool beyond this summer, as reported by Football Insider.

What is the latest transfer news involving Adrian?

The 6 foot 3 goalkeeper's current deal is set to end in June, and the Reds are set to inform him that they have no intention of extending his time at Anfield.

Adrian is not expected to feature for the team again barring any injuries between now and the end of the season.

How has Adrian performed?

During his two years at the club, Adrian has made 24 appearances. In those games, he has conceded 35 goals, and kept just six clean sheets.

His longest spell in the team came at the start of the 2019/20 campaign, when he played in eight straight top-flight matches due to an injury to first-choice goalkeeper Alisson. Since then, he has only featured on six further occasions in the Premier League.

Despite his lack of game time, Adrian has still made costly mistakes for Jurgen Klopp's side. In his maiden season on Merseyside, he made two errors leading directly to goals, and he has also made one this term.

This may indicate why the Liverpool manager is believed to no longer trust Adrian, both in terms of his distribution with his feet, and his capability to pull off key saves.

Are Liverpool making the right decision?

It does seem that way. Adrian appears to have slipped below Caoimhin Kelleher in the pecking order in 2020/21. The young Irish goalkeeper made five appearances across three different competitions earlier this season, suggesting that he is now the next in line for a starting berth if Alisson is absent.

Adrian had a disappointing game against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last year, when he was at fault for at least one of the goals, and it appears that he has struggled to rebuild his reputation since, with Klopp reportedly losing faith in him.

The 34-year-old is on £50,000-a-week, which is a hefty wage for a third-choice option. It looks to be a wise decision from Liverpool to offload him this summer.

Will Liverpool need to sign a new goalkeeper?

This seems unlikely. Kelleher has looked assured this season when called upon.

As per FBref, he has recorded a save percentage of 85.7% in the league this year. Admittedly, this is from a small sample size, but this percentage has only been bettered by Manchester United's Dean Henderson from goalkeepers who have featured in more than one game.

The 22-year-old has been out injured recently, although he is expected to return soon.

But when fully-fit, Liverpool now seem to have two reliable goalkeeping options. Most top clubs would prefer to have three, but rather than bringing in an alternative from outside the Anfield setup, they should instead promote Brazilian teenager Marcelo from the Under 23s to the senior team.

This way they can save money and the youngster can learn his trade alongside Alisson, his fellow countryman.

