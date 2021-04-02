Matt Judge needs to raise funds for Manchester United in order to meet Erling Haaland's nine-figure asking price.

What's the latest on Erling Haaland?

On Thursday, Haaland's agent Mino Raiola and the striker's father, Alf-Inge, travelled to Barcelona to hold talks with the Catalonian hierarchy, as per the Guardian.

From here, the pair then flew to the Spanish capital to discuss the possibility of the Borussia Dortmund star joining Real Madrid.

Famed journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Haaland will cost at least €150m (£128m) and it's likely that the Scandinavian will make a move in the coming months.

In the summer of 2022, his €75m release clause will become active and Dortmund could potentially miss out on a further €75m if he isn't sold in the upcoming transfer window.

Can Man Utd afford him?

According to The Metro, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has only been handed an £80m transfer budget, which is far less than Dortmund's reported asking price.

However, it appears that plans are in place to sell a number of Manchester United stars to raise around £60m in funds. Therefore, this would bolster United's wallet and £140m would be made available for transfers, which makes signing Haaland a possibility.

Over to Matt Judge?

Manchester United made a number of boardroom changes during March, with one alteration seeing Judge transition from head of corporate development to director of football negotiations.

Judge will be in charge of overseeing the transfer negotiations and will play a key role in making sure that United receive a substantial fee for their departing players.

Who should United sell to try and raise funds?

Jesse Lingard may be one of the most likely players to depart the Red Devils on a permanent basis. The 28-year-old joined West Ham on loan in January and has rediscovered his form for the East Londoners.

The United academy graduate has provided seven goal contributions in as many Premier League games for the Irons.

Lingard appears to be enjoying his football under David Moyes and he may want to sign a long-lasting deal with the Hammers. The United man is currently valued at £13.5m, according to Transfermarkt, but Judge may be able to negotiate a higher fee based upon his recent performances.

Paul Pogba is another player that United should sell.

His agent Raiola previously claimed in December that he was unhappy at the club and should leave in the summer transfer window. Although it will be a significant blow to see Pogba leave Old Trafford, the Red Devils shouldn't keep a player who ultimately isn't happy.

Furthermore, Pogba is currently valued at £54m and his departure alone would significantly improve United's chances of signing Haaland.

Lastly, it may be time for the Manchester club to part ways with David de Gea.

The Spaniard has been a magnificent servant to the club having been at United for nearly ten years, but it may be time to go in a new direction. At 30, De Gea only has a handful of years left at the elite level.

In addition to this, United already have a first-team ready replacement in the form of Dean Henderson, who is already pushing De Gea for the No.1 berth.

