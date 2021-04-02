UFC news: Kevin Holland replaces Darren Till to face Marvin Vettori on April 10

Two rising middleweight contenders, Kevin Holland and Marvin Vettori, are set to collide in the main event of UFC Fight Night 188.

Holland (21-6), has agreed to step in as a short notice replacement for Vettori's original opponent, Darren Till, who withdrew this week because of a broken collarbone. ESPN first reported the news.

One of the most active fighters on the UFC roster, 'Trail Blazer' burst onto the scene in 2020, tying the record for the most wins in a single calendar year, but came up short against Derek Brunson last month in the main event of UFC Vegas 22.

There had been speculation that he would compete at welterweight in his next fight, but it seems the American is looking to get right back in the cage and earn a shot at the top of the rankings. Holland, who has won eight of his past ten fights overall, could work his way back into middleweight title contention if he can get past the dangerous Vettori.

Vettori (16-4-1) is unbeaten since losing to current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. 'The Italian Dream' holds notable career victories over Jack Hermansson, Karl Roberson and Andrew Sanchez in his past three fights. Following his win over Hermansson, Vettori said he wanted a rematch with Adesanya next.

Vettori vs. Holland will headline the UFC Fight Night 188 card on April 10.

