Sheffield Wednesday news: Keiren Westwood offers update on his Owls future

After securing a 16th place finish last year in the Championship, Sheffield Wednesday would have been hoping to push on during the current campaign.

However, their plans were completely ruined by the Football League's decision to hand them a points deduction for breaking spending rules.

Although an appeal from the Owls resulted in the points deduction being halved from 12 to six, a woeful start to the 2020/21 campaign eventually culminated in Garry Monk's departure in November.

With Tony Pulis failing to steady the ship during his brief stint at Hillsborough, Wednesday handed over the reins to Darren Moore last month.

Whilst the Owls manager will be focused on doing all that he can to keep the Owls in the Championship over the coming weeks, he will also need to resolve the future of one of the club's players.

Yet to sign fresh terms at Wednesday, Keiren Westwood could leave on a free transfer in the upcoming transfer window as his current deal expires in June

The 36-year-old has had to share goalkeeping responsibilities with Joe Wildsmith and Cameron Dawson who have both been given the chance to impress in the Championship this season.

Making reference to his current situation, Westwood has admitted that he would consider staying with the Owls regardless of what division they find themselves in next season.

Speaking to The Star about his future, the shot-stopper said: "There hasn't been any contract talks, but I don't expect there to be.

"We have more pressing matters at the moment.

"I've loved it here, and I'd 100% consider it.

"Of course I would.

"I've been here ages, and I love it."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Westwood is very much in the twilight of his career, he will still believe that he has the credentials needed to compete at this level.

With over 300 Championship games under his belt, the keeper knows exactly what it takes to thrive in this division and thus his experience could benefit Wednesday during the upcoming campaign if they avoid relegation to the third-tier in May.

Furthermore, Westwood's presence will force the likes of Dawson and Wildsmith to step up their performance levels which in turn could have a positive impact on the Owls' fortunes.

Although offering the shot-stopper a lengthy contract at his age ought to be out of the question, Wednesday should consider extending his stay for another year if he performs admirably during the closing weeks of the campaign.

