WSL preview: Will West Ham still be bottom come Sunday evening?

The weekend sees all 12 Women’s Super League teams in action, with the fight for the title, third-place and relegation still very tight.

Chelsea sit top of the table, only two points above Manchester City, going into the final four games of the season. Meanwhile, Arsenal are three points behind third-place Manchester United with a game in hand.

The fight at the bottom of the table is hotting up as well, with 12th-place West Ham only a point behind Aston Villa, and two points off Bristol City who sit 10th.

Let’s look at five talking points going into the six WSL games this weekend:

5 | Will Birmingham turn their fortunes around? |

Birmingham City haven’t been in the best form as of late. They are without a win in 10 WSL games, leaving them ninth in the table.

Carla Ward’s side will need to turn their fortunes around quickly to prevent them being dragged into a relegation fight.

The Blues face league leaders Chelsea on Sunday, an almost impossible challenge to overcome given their current form. Emma Hayes’ side have won their last five WSL games, scoring 18 goals and conceding none.

Birmingham will be hoping to cause a huge dent in the London side’s back-to-back title aspirations, if they can avoid a defeat this weekend.

4 | Can Manchester City make it 15 games unbeaten? |

Manchester City go into Sunday’s game with Tottenham Hotspur unbeaten in 15 WSL matches. That’s a staggering record, considering they’ve played 18 so far this season.

City, who were knocked out of the Champions League on Wednesday, still have a chance to add silverware to their cabinet if they maintain their form and Chelsea slip up in their final four games of the campaign.

Gareth Taylor’s team have scored the most goals in the league –55 – and will be looking to add to that tally against Spurs, who are without a win in seven WSL games.

3 | Will West Ham climb off the bottom? |

West Ham currently sit bottom of the table with nine points. The Hammers are without a win in seven league matches, but will be looking to change this on Saturday when they face Reading away from home.

The Royals aren’t in the best form either, failing to win in their last four WSL games.

West Ham will be relying on Kateřina Svitková to hit the back of the net - the Czech forward has two goals in her last five games.

To move into 10th the Hammers will need to beat Reading, while relying on Aston Villa avoiding victory against Everton on Sunday.

This scenario also applies to Bristol City’s match with Arsenal. If the Gunners draw or beat Bristol, West Ham will move off the bottom of the table.

2 | Can Vivianne Miedema add to her impressive scoring form? |

Arsenal have the chance to put even more pressure on third-place Manchester United when they face Bristol City on Sunday.

The Gunners have won their last four league games and have the form of WSL top goalscorer Vivianne Miedema to thank for this. The Dutch forward has scored four goals in her last five games, including one in the North London Derby last Saturday.

Miedema is on course for a third successive golden boot this season, having scored 15 goals so far.

It will be interesting to see how Arsenal perform given the news that manager Joe Montemurro is leaving the club at the end of the current campaign.

1 | Will Samantha Kerr and Fran Kirby continue their dominance? |

Chelsea’s dynamite duo Samantha Kerr and Fran Kirby could continue their fine display in front of goal against Birmingham. The pair have scored four times in their last five league matches, with the Aussie sitting second in the goalscoring charts and the Lioness in third.

Kerr has 14 goals to her name this season, just one behind Arsenal’s Miedema. Kirby falls just behind her Blues teammate with 12 goals, but has nine assists to her name.

Fran was nominated for the GiveMeSport Fans’ Player of The Month award for March, and was announced as the winner on Friday morning.

