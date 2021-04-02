After recent rumours that Deontay Wilder is being lined up as a possible opponent for Dillian Whyte, YouTube user “Boxing Fight Simulations” has decided to find out which of the two superstars would come out on top if their fight was simulated on EA Sport’s Fight Night Champion.

Following his win by TKO against Alexander Povetkin last week, Whyte took back his WBC interim heavyweight title in spectacular fashion.

With 28 wins out of 30 career fights, Whyte is one of the hottest names in boxing right now, and Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn is supposedly lining up Deontay Wilder or Andy Ruiz Jr as his next opponent.

“Boxing Fight Simulations” on YouTube was quick to jump on these recent rumours, as they set up a CPU simulation fight between Wilder and Whyte while ensuring that their traits in the game were as realistic as possible.

During the simulated fight, viewers can see each fighter’s stamina bar at the bottom of the screen. Many will notice that Wilder’s stamina decreases faster than Whyte’s during the early stages of the fight.

The two superstars traded blows throughout the fight, which would get many thinking as to how ruthless a real-life Wilder-Whyte matchup would truly be.

Ultimately, the feisty, computer-simulated affair saw Whyte come out on top towards the end of the ninth round, as an emphatic knockout blow sent Wilder tumbling down.

The judges’ scorecard is shown at the end of video, with Whyte winning each by just one point. Each judge scored Whyte higher from the sixth round onwards, showing that the Brit was able to gain the upper hand when it mattered.

All in all, this is a fight the boxing world would love to see happen.

Wilder has not got in the ring since his defeat to Tyson Fury in February 2020, and with Anthony Joshua now set to take care of the Gypsy King in 2021, the American will surely be looking to fight a marquee opponent in his first bout for over a year.

Eddie Hearn is one of many advocates for a Wilder-Whyte bout, as he told the AK & Barak Show: “Dillian Whyte is one of those guys that you can match him against anyone and he’s always exciting. He’s never been in a dull fight, and I just feel that Wilder-Whyte is a barnburner, I really do. I think it’s an absolutely thrilling fight. I’m not sure they’d make it to the ring, but it would be a lot of fun."

These simulations should always be taken with a pinch of salt, but nonetheless, if a fight between Wilder and Whyte is finalised, many will hope that it’s as tight as it was in the simulation.

