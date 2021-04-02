The 'streets will never forget' has become a phrase of its own in the Premier League.

Whenever that four-word utterance is mentioned amongst football fans, certain players immediately come to mind and they tend to be ballers that have either been forgotten or shone so briefly.

I'm sure you're already thinking about some of the obvious examples but after countless 'streets will never forget' lists over the past few years, we wanted to mix things up a little bit.

Premier League cult heroes

That's because, here at GIVEMESPORT, we've tried to create our ultimate Premier League XI of amazing players that, well, erm, the streets will never forget...

And trust me when I say that's easier said than done because there aren't too many defenders who fit the bill and there were more strikers in contention than I could even begin to list.

So, get ready for a blast from the past and trip down memory lane by checking out our special Premier League XI of cult heroes and forgotten legends.

Streets will never forget XI

Oh, one last thing, don't hate me for not including Adel Taarabt, but the season for which he is so often branded a 'streets will never forget' player actually took place in the Championship.

GK: Jussi Jääskeläinen

One of the Premier League's greatest shot-stoppers, not that you'd know it from his post-retirement hype, but the Bolton Wanderers hero deserves a spot for his wonder save at Manchester United alone.

CB: Brede Hangeland

A consistent juggernaut at the back for Fulham with a penchant for bullet headers, peaking with six Premier League goals in 2010/11, Hangeland's legacy deserves more credit than it receives.

CB: Alex

If you're wondering whether we've included Alex for his free-kicks and free-kick alone, then you'd be absolutely spot but come on, have you watched back his Arsenal and Liverpool screamers lately?!

CB: Thomas Vermaelen

Sure, Vermaelen might be one of the biggest names on the list, but the streets will never forget his free-scoring start to life at Arsenal, finding the net four times in his first seven Premier League ties.

RM: Hatem Ben Arfa

It couldn't be a 'streets will never forget' team without Ben Arfa cutting in on his left foot because the former Newcastle man looked to have stolen Lionel Messi's dribbling skills in the 2011/12 season.

CM: Dimitri Payet

With rabona assists and outrageous free-kicks, Payet took the Premier League by storm in a rollercoaster 18 months that almost skyrocketed West Ham United into the Champions League places.

CM: Rory Delap

I'm not sure any Premier League player in history has revolutionised the division with their signature move quite like Delay and his long throw, making Stoke City a nightmarish away day in 2009/10.

CM: Morten Gamst Pedersen

Not a flash in the pan like some players in the team, but more of a consistently underrated star in the Premier League ranks, boasting a dynamite left foot across his nine years at Blackburn Rovers.

LM: Florent Malouda

It seems as though Malouda ran out of steam after his astonishing 2009/10 campaign where he spurred Chelsea on to a record-breaking, 100-goal season with his dazzling displays out wide.

ST: Michu

The greatest 'streets will never forget' player of all, Michu even went as far as inspiring Erling Braut Haaland with his insane 2012/13 season at Swansea City, scoring 22 goals in 43 appearances.

ST: Papiss Demba Cisse

We were tempted to throw in Demba Ba for good measure, but Cisse takes the cake for the crazy six months where he was the Premier League's best striker, scoring THAT volley against Chelsea.

Let's all take a moment to appreciate how 'streets will never forget' this 'streets will never forget' XI really is. I swear down, if the streets manage to forget this, then all hope is lost for us all.

Jokes aside, though, let this whacky and off-the-wall XI remind us all of a genuinely lovely side to the Premier League: its fans' ability to remember some of its underrated heroes of years gone by.

