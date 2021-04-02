Eddie Howe to Celtic: Two details yet to be ironed out

According to The Sun's Alan Nixon, Celtic are yet to finalise two key details with Eddie Howe over the prospect of him taking over at the club.

What are they?

Responding to a question asked on Twitter, Nixon revealed that the Glasgow giants still need to iron out the details in regards to the 43-year-old's wages, as well as the length of his contract.

Who else is in the frame?

While the situation with Howe appears to have developed quite quickly, GIVEMESPORT do understand that John Kennedy remains in the frame, given the club value the idea of their manager boasting a connection to the club.

How much was Howe paid by Bournemouth?

Back in 2018, the Daily Mail suggested Howe had been poised to sign a new deal on the south coast which would see him rake in a cool £4m a year.

Could anyone else come in?

The Guardian have also reported on the story and suggested the club could look to appoint a sporting director in Manchester City's Fergal Harkin and that former Scotland midfielder Richard Hughes - who worked with Howe at Bournemouth - could join in a recruitment role.

What else did Nixon say?

Earlier in his Twitter Q&A, Nixon had claimed the prospect of an appointment was 'definitely moving forward' though did stress there were details yet to be ironed out.

Is much happening on the transfer front?

GIVEMESPORT have been told the likes of Declan Gallagher, Kwadwo Baah and Siriki Dembélé are all targets for the club this summer as they enter the final stages of their deals with their respective clubs, though it's unclear as to whether or not the appointment of a manager of Howe's profile would change that.

