Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather may well be one of the more bizarre match-ups we will see in a sporting arena.

The whole affair is undoubtedly targeted at bringing in as much revenue as possible, with the result of the fight not in much doubt.

Paul is yet to win a professional bout in his career, while Mayweather is a 50-0 boxing Hall of Fame superstar.

However, it does seem that Paul is taking the fight far more seriously than Mayweather, working hard in the gym on a daily basis to make sure he is in the best shape possible when the two eventually come to blows.

Speaking recently, Paul outlined that he genuinely believes he can beat his much-fancied opponent.

“We’ve been training every single day," he said, speaking to Access.

"Hard preparing to fight this guy and the way I look it, as every day that goes by, I get about one to two percent better, and every day that goes by he gets about one day older.

"And so the older Floyd Mayweather gets, the slower he gets, the more fragile he gets. Me? I’m the opposite.

"I’m 26, I’m headed into my prime and I’m at that tipping point where I’m getting exponentially better at this sport very quickly so yeah the longer he waits I think the more he’s in danger.”

“I’m taller, I’m bigger, I’m hungrier, I’m faster, I’m stronger. Yeah, I just said I’m faster than Floyd Mayweather, I am, I’m the fastest on the planet let’s not forget.

"He’s had a great legacy all good things must come to an end.”

The pair were originally slated to meet in February of this year but the date was postponed indefinitely.

It is believed that both parties are delaying in hope of being able to fight in front of a full-house of fans once coronavirus restrictions have been eased in the United States.

A new date is yet to officially be confirmed.

