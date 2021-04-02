How Sachin Tendulkar has helped the growth of women’s cricket

Regarded as one of the finest cricketers of all time, Sachin Tendulkar has continually used his stature and influence to raise awareness towards the women’s game.

The Indian batsman has scored more international runs than any player in history and remains the only man or woman to register 100 centuries for his country.

The 47-year-old tested positive for Covid-19 last week and has now been admitted to hospital “as a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice.”

India’s former captain assured fans that he was hoping to be back home in a few days. He also wished a happy anniversary to his former teammates on the 10th anniversary of their World Cup win.

Despite being a figurehead and icon for the men’s game, Tendulkar has regularly utilised his platform to offer support to women’s cricket as well.

He was UNICEF’s Cricket For Good ambassador at the 2017 Women’s World Cup, helping to promote the participation of girls in world-class sporting championships. Indeed, his engagement with the competition helped inspire a number of women to take up the sport, which has led to a rapid rise in fortunes for the Indian national side.

Tendulkar was similarly inspirational at last year’s Women’s World T20 competition. Having followed the side’s performances all tournament, he urged the team to stay in the moment and be positive ahead of their final against Australia.

“Go out and give your best,” he stressed in a message to the team. “Don’t take any pressure, though it is easier said than done.”

The Indian legend also met with members of the team in Australia to offer support in person. He spoke at length with future superstar Shafali Verma, who has been compared to the great man herself on several occasions.

With the pandemic taking its toll on India as a nation at the moment, Tendulkar has further helped promote women’s cricket as it falls in danger of being left behind.

The NGO Aseem Foundation recently partnered with the Indian Army to stage a knockout women’s tournament with teams from Dooru, Anantnag and Kulgam.

Congratulating the organisers of the competition, Tendulkar offered an important message not just for women’s cricket but for sport in general.

“I would laud all the cricketers who took part in this sport,” he stressed. “The beauty of sport is that it knows no gender. It only sees your talent and hard work.”

As the world wishes the Cricketing God a quick recovery, the women’s game will forever be thankful for his eternal support.

