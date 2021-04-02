A pair of murals highlighting the WWE Championship and SmackDown Women’s Championship Matches at WrestleMania have been unveiled in London and Glasgow.

WrestleMania anticipation is sweeping the WWE Universe, and a pair of jaw-dropping murals in London and Glasgow are setting the stage in the United Kingdom.

The Glasgow work of art features Bobby Lashley and native Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre ahead of their WWE Championship Match at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Check out the images of that one (courtesy of WWE and BT Sport) below:

In the London Borough of Camden, the SmackDown Women’s Championship clash between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair is depicted alongside another legendary WrestleMania showdown.

You can view that work (courtesy of WWE and BT Sport) below:

Stunning, absolutely stunning!

Challenger to the WWE Championship, Drew McIntyre, reflected in awe to the mural, posting on social media:

"As a kid I travelled to the Glasgow wrestling shop to get WWE figures," he wrote.

"I went to Uni there whilst pursuing wrestling, then at ICW we took over the city. Now I'm in the

WWE Title match at WrestleMania and there's a frickin mural of me in the G. This life..."

Meanwhile, Lashley promised disappointment for the local fans - but did accept the artwork is very cool.

"Glasgow, this is amazing! Sorry y’all went through all this work just to watch me win at WrestleMania," the WWE Champ replied.

For local WWE fans, BT Sport has provided information on where to locate both murals and take your picture in front of WrestleMania royalty.

WrestleMania 37 will be broadcast live on BT Sport Box Office on the 10th-11th April.

Over the next 9 days, BT Sport will also be showcasing a host of brilliant content including three episodes of BT Sport’s WWE show The Run-In and two original promos voiced by Sheamus and Edge.

News Now - Sport News