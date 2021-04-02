Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua promises to be one of the biggest fights in the history of boxing.

While we are yet to get official confirmation of the date and the venue, it has been widely reported that the pair have signed on the dotted line for a two-fight deal.

After years of circling each other, it looks as though we are finally going to get the fight we have been asking for - so what is few more weeks to wait?

There is still a lingering hope that it could be staged on UK shores once lockdown restrictions are eased as well - which could be one of the reasons behind the delay.

In the meantime, all we can do is speculate as to who might come out on top when the pair finally come to blows.

Speaking on that exact subject to Ring Magazine last year, heavyweight legend Mike Tyson outlined how he would go about dismantling Fury.

"Against someone of Tyson Fury's size, you've got to be aggressive, move your head and be elusive because if you stand still against a man that size, you're an easy target," he said.

"You need to attack, use angles and stay away from his punching distance. You need to be close, but you can't stay at a distance that allows the bigger fighter to get off."

"Size and style isn't the most important thing in the ring; it's the morale of a fighter that leads to victory.

"His determination, his will to win, his desire is what makes him a champion.

"But at my best, I thought I was the greatest fighter from Achilles, through the Art of War, since the beginning of God, since the beginning of time - I was invincible."

However, while he has laid out a game plan for AJ, Tyson is fully in Fury's camp, stating earlier this year that he believes The Gypsy King will be triumphant.

Either way, it promises to be one hell of a night and we simply can't wait.

News Now - Sport News