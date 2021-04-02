Lionel Messi's future at Barcelona remains one of the biggest mysteries in football.

The Argentina international endured a slow start to the season by his astronomically lofty standards in light of a summer in which he attempted to engineer an exit from Camp Nou.

However, the issues disrupting his form in the early months of the season appear to have been resolved, and Messi is back at his most staggering and ludicrous peak once again.

His upturn in form suggests that he is happy at Barcelona once again, but he is yet to sign an extension to a contract that is due to expire in June.

With that in mind, speculation over his future continues to rumble on but his next destination remains anyone's guess.

There is, of course, the possibility that the 33-year-old will extend his stay in Catalonia.

Barcelona's recently appointed president Joan Laporta will harbour the ultimate responsibility of convincing the club's talisman to agree fresh terms, but he will have to meet five demands from Messi before anything is signed, according to a report published by Eurosport.

The media outlet claim that Messi and Laporta have spoken about the possibility of a contract extension, and the six-time Ballon d'Or winner is open to the idea of staying at Barca and willing to take a pay cut due to the club's dire financial circumstances.

However, Messi has presented a series of five demands to Laporta that he wants to see implemented.

Here's the five demands as follows:

1. Building a competitive squad capable of challenging for the Champions League again.

2. A vast improvement on their current recruitment strategy; no more duds like Philippe Coutinho and Martin Branthwaite.

3. Messi would like to continue operating as a mentor for the emerging academy stars, such as Pedri and Ansu Fati, and wants the club to continue growing organically.

4. Strong communication lines with Ronald Koeman. They have already been established, and Messi is keen to avoid the toxicity that defined Luis Enrique's tenure.

5. Direct communication with Laporta. Messi and Laporta enjoy a long-standing and healthy relationship, and the former believes that is key to the club's rebuilding job.

In regards to point number two, it seems Laporta is already beginning to put Messi's demands into action.

Erling Haaland's agent, Mino Raiola, and his father, Alf-Ing Haaland were spotted getting into the car of one of Laporta's henchmen at Barcelona airport on Thursday, prompting fierce speculation regarding a move from Borussia Dortmund.

A report from Spanish media outlet AS confirmed that Haaland is the player Laporta is targeting to strengthen the team in the summer window.

Based on the Norwegian's form this season, there's no doubt he would be a huge star at Barca and his arrival should be enough to convince Messi of Laporta's ambition for the club.

Whether they can fend off competition from the rest of Europe's behemoth clubs, however, is a different story.

The futures of both Messi and Haaland look set to dominate what is shaping up to be a stunning summer transfer window.

