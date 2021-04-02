Jordan Devlin will be out to steal the show at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

The 'real' WWE Cruiserweight Champion will face interim titleholder Santos Escobar in a Ladder Match on Thursday night to determine the true, undisputed champ.

After spending months on the sidelines for no fault of his own, The Irish Ace is ready to put a marker down in a bout that even the legendary Shawn Michaels has given his blessing to.

He was the one who passed a ladder into the ring as Devlin and Escobar faced off last week, adding a very HBK stipulation to an already explosive clash. Check out the video of the segment below:

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jordan discussed how cool it is to work so closely with The Heartbreak Kid on a regular basis, and how exciting it is to have him involved in this storyline.

"It’s cool enough having a relationship with Shawn Michaels backstage and off-camera," Devlin said.

The more he becomes involved in NXT UK, the more interactions we have and the more chance I have to learn from him.

"To hear he wanted to be involved on screen and on camera in this feud - that’s so important to me - it was extremely cool."

Given how much respect Devlin has for Michaels, it's little surprise that when he was asked to name his WWE Mount Rushmore, HBK was the first name he picked.

But The Irish Ace did offer a rather unique take on the social media craze, naming none other than Vince McMahon on his mountain too.

"It would have to be Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon," Devlin said when asked for his Mt. Rushmore.

"Vince made the whole thing possible. He turned WWE into a global phenomenon and brought it into everybody’s home.

If Vince hadn’t come along, there’s no way a kid from Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland, would have been watching WWE in his pyjamas on a Saturday morning.

"He turned wrestling into a global force, a billion-dollar industry. He’s position one on my Mount Rushmore."

Having McMahon on a WWE Mt. Rushmore is certainly quite unique... we love it!

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver will air live on WWE Network on Wednesday, April 7 and Thursday, April 8. WrestleMania 37 will air live on BT Sport & WWE Network on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11.

