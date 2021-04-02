Anderson Silva is back. Well, sort of.

The former UFC champion has agreed to fight former middleweight world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in a boxing match on June 19 in Mexico, according to TMZ.

This will mark the first 10-round fight of Silva's professional boxing career. He suffered a first-round TKO loss to Osmar Luiz Teixeira on his debut in 1998 and stopped Julio Cesar De Jesus in his second bout in 2005.

Silva (34-11, 1 NC in MMA) hasn't fought since he was released from his contract by the UFC following his October 2020 loss to Uriah Hall at the UFC Apex.

"When I look back at my journey, I see that nothing has been in vain," Silva said. "I am extremely happy for the opportunity to test my boxing skills with Julio César Chávez Jr.

"I train continuously, always striving for resilience and to overcome obstacles. Fighting is my everlasting breath."

Chavez Jr. (52-5-1, 34 KOs), the son of boxing legend Julio Cesar Chávez, beat Jeyson Minda in November but has lost three of his past five fights, including suffering a defeat to Canelo Alvarez.

News Now - Sport News