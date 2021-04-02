Three reasons that have contributed to Leicester's WSL promotion push

Leicester City Women could be promoted to the Women’s Super League on Sunday if they beat London City Lionesses. The Foxes will be in high spirits going into the game, having won their last 11 league matches.

They sit first in the table with 44 points from 17 games, five above second-place Durham - who have played one more than they have.

The Foxes need to beat London City in order to gain promotion to the top flight of women’s football. However, their only loss this season came against their upcoming opponents – a 4-1 defeat on November 1st.

Leicester have scored 48 goals this season, 16 more than third-place Liverpool and fourth-place Sheffield United. Forward Natasha Flint is to thank for this. She netted her 14th and 15th goals of the campaign against Coventry United last Sunday.

Speaking on the importance of the match, Foxes’ manager Johnathan Morgan told the club’s website:

"Hopefully the importance [of the game] has made us prepare well and to keep ourselves switch on. The mentality has been right in training so we can just go out there and do the job, not just for ourselves, but the fans and the people of Leicester."

Let's look at three key points to their success this yea

Ruthless in front of goal

As mentioned above, Leicester have scored an impressive 48 goals in 17 games. They have three players in the top 10 goalscorers in the league. Flint has 15 goals to her name, while Lachante Paul has seven and both Remi Allen and Paige Bailey-Gayle have five.

The Foxes have been involved in some thumpings this season, beating London Bees 7-0 on March 7th and Coventry United 9-1 on November 15th last year.

Solid defence

Though they have conceded more goals than three other teams in the league, Leicester’s defensive displays have been good this campaign. They have not conceded in eight of their 17 games, including their last four - a statistic that will give them hope going into Sunday.

Great recruitment

Ahead of their first season as a professional team, the Foxes signed a significant number of players this summer.

Their recruitment was thorough, with Dutch international Esmee De Graaf joining the club this summer, alongside multiple players with WSL experience.

