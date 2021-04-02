Stoke City news: Potters eyeing move for 18-year-old shot-stopper

Upon his arrival at the Bet365 Stadium in 2019, Michael O'Neill would have been under no illusions about how difficult the task would be to transform Stoke City's fortunes in the Championship.

Occupying one of three spots in the relegation zone following a dismal start to the previous campaign, the Potters were miraculously guided to safety by the Northern Irishman last summer.

Although O'Neill would have been hoping to take his side to new heights this season by potentially challenging for a play-off place, Stoke are still on course to make a small amount of progress in the second-tier.

With the club currently meandering their way to a mid-table finish, it is hardly a surprise that the Potters boss is already looking at ways to bolster his squad during the upcoming transfer window.

According to news outlet Tutto C (as cited by Sport Witness), Stoke are reportedly interested in Campodarsego goalkeeper Salvatore Trezza.

The shot-stopper, who is described as a 'talent' by the Italian website, is also being monitored by Granada, Malaga, FC Lucern and Grasshopper Club Zurich.

Currently playing in Serie D, Trezza has made 23 appearances for Campodarsego this season in which he has kept two clean-sheets.

Although he is current contract is set to expire this summer, the keeper has yet to agree to fresh terms with his club.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

If this particular rumour turns out to be true, it will be intriguing to see whether Stoke do indeed decide to swoop for Trezza.

Whilst the teenager has been guaranteed regular first-team football at Campodarsego this season, he may struggle to overtake the likes of Adam Davies and Josef Bursik in the pecking order at the Bet365 Stadium if he does opt to make the move to the Potters.

Furthermore, when you consider that he has yet to make his bow in English football, it could take Trezza some time to adapt to the competitiveness of the Championship.

Whilst O'Neill will need to add to his squad this summer if he is to guide them to a relative amount of success next season, it could be argued that he should be targeting players who know exactly what it takes to deliver the goods at this level instead of taking a risk on Trezza.

