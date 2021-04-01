Quiz: How much do you know about Steven Gerrard's time at Rangers?

Turning to the previously inexperienced Steven Gerrard as the man to try and restore former glories at Rangers was undoubtedly a risk.

Indeed, footballing history is littered with celebrated former players struggling on the managerial front with the likes of Sir Bobby Charlton, Diego Maradona and Alan Shearer among those who failed to convert their on-pitch expertise into success in the dugout over the years.

So, although Gerrard had been coaching at youth level with his beloved Liverpool, giving him the keys to Ibrox and hoping he could stop a previously dominant Celtic side was never exactly guaranteed to work.

Clearly, however, it has paid off.

Having ended the club's ten-year title wait, the former England captain has been a major success and proven to be one of their best decisions in recent history. Impressing in European competition too, the fact he's already rejected a move to the Premier League with Newcastle United only speaks to the bond he's built with the club.

But how well do you remember the ins and outs of his time in charge?

1 of 15 When was Steven Gerrard appointed Rangers manager? May 5th 2018 May 6th 2018 May 7th 2018 May 4th 2018

While there's still more to come from Gerrard at Ibrox, now seems like a pertinent time to try and remember what came before this season's procession, recalling some of the key events which have lead to Rangers once again sitting on Scottish football's throne.

