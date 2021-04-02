Beneil Dariush doesn't think Michael Chandler deserves to fight Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title.

Last month, Khabib Nurmagomedov, the former UFC champion, relinquished the 155-pound belt after he officially announced his retirement from MMA. The promotion then moved quickly to book Chandler vs Oliveira to crown a new champion in the main event of UFC 262 on May 15.

But Darish doesn't understand how that can be the case given the fact that Chandler has only fought once in the UFC.

Dariush (20-4-1), who faces former interim champion Tony Ferguson on the same night, was asked if he thinks Chandler has done enough to deserve his title opportunity and he admitted he is surprised he has skipped to the front of the queue so easily.

“I’m super surprised,” he told MMA Junkie. “I was shocked. I’m like, ‘Really?’ I understand he’s been in the sport for a long time, so I’m not disrespecting his pedigree, but in the UFC you’ve had one fight with Dan Hooker. It just looked to me like Dan Hooker didn’t show up. I thought they would at least try to get him somebody else. I thought they were. They were trying to get him Justin (Gaethje) and now we’re here. So, (I’m) shocked.”

The 31-year-old mixed martial artist is unbeaten in his past six fights with his most recent win coming via split decision against Diego Ferreira in February.

Dariush has earned his spot in the rankings off the back of highlight-reel finishes of Drakkar Klose, Drew Dober and James Vick. Beating Ferguson could put him in contention for a shot at the title.

Ferguson (25-5) is coming off his second consecutive loss to Oliveira in December 2020 and will be looking to get back on track against another surging contender.

The event will also feature the first five-round non-title co-main event in UFC history in a welterweight bout between Leon Edwards and Nate Diaz.

UFC 262 takes place on May 15 at the Toyota Center, home of the Houston Rockets.

