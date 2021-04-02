Swansea City news: Update emerges regarding Steve Cooper's Jacks future

After suffering defeat in the play-offs last year, Swansea City have responded admirably to this setback in the Championship this season.

As well as boasting an impressive away record in the second-tier, the Jacks have managed to win 11 league games at the Liberty Stadium during the current campaign which has played a key role in their push for automatic promotion.

Whilst Swansea have a tough task on their hands if they are to overtake a resurgent Watford side in the standings between now and May, manager Steve Cooper will be confident in his ability to lead the club back to the Premier League.

As reported by the Daily Mail earlier this week, the Jacks boss is one of a host of names being linked with the England Under-21 head coach role as Aidy Boothroyd's contract expires this summer.

However, it is understood that Cooper is unlikely to be interested in a return to the Three Lions set-up after previously guiding the country to glory at the 2017 Under-17 World Cup.

According to TEAMtalk, Cooper is reportedly seeking a significant pay rise from the Jacks due to an improvement in the club's performances during his time in Wales.

Although the Swansea boss is thought to be in talks over a fresh deal, he has yet to agree to a new one with the club.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

With his current deal set to expire in 2022, it will be intriguing to see whether Cooper is willing to commit himself to a long-term project at Swansea.

When you consider that the Jacks boss has completely transformed his side's fortunes since being handed over the reins in 2019, it is imperative that the club do everything they can to convince him to sign a new deal.

As well playing an attractive brand of football which has resulting in the club netting 45 goals in the Championship this season, Swansea also boast the third-best defensive record.

Providing that Cooper does indeed secure promotion to the Premier League next month, the Jacks ought to offer him a lucrative contract as it could fend off potential interest from elsewhere.

